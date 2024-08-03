Recipe: Chicken Bola-Bola Misua and Patola

MANILA, Philippines — This dish looks like it came straight out of a Chinese family’s kitchen because the Chinese love the combinations of chicken and misua, bola-bola and misua, and misua and patola.

With only a few simple steps, you’ve got yourself a filling soup that is loaded with chicken meatballs, noodles and vegetables.

Home Foodie and the San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center has made it even easier to prepare by using ready-made Magnolia Chicken Timplados Bola-Bola so there’s no need to make meatballs from scratch.

Chicken Bola-Bola Misua and Patola

Ingredients:

2 tbsps. Star Margarine Garlic

1 pack (250 grams) Magnolia Chicken Timplados Bola-Bola, thawed

1 liter (4 cups) chicken stock

1 pack (100 grams) misua noodles

1 pc. (300 g) patola (sponge gourd), peeled and sliced

1 tbsp. patis (fish sauce)

Procedure:

1. In a pot, melt the margarine and sauté chicken bola-bola over medium heat until slightly browned. Add the stock and let simmer.

2. Add noodles and patola. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce heat. Adjust the stock as needed. Let it simmer until the patola is tender. Season with patis.

* Makes 5 servings. (Yield: 5 cups of soup and 10 pcs. chicken bola-bola /1 cup of soup and 2 pcs. bola-bola per serving)

*Tip: You can use other veggies like green papaya, sayote, or upo.

