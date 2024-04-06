Recipe: Thai soup dish with a kick

MANILA, Philippines — Everyone who loves Thai food loves Tom Yam Goong. A hot and sour prawn soup with lemongrass, Kaffir lime leaves and fresh coriander, Tom Yam Goong is always one of the first Thai dishes that people are able to try.

It is one of the classics, and most Filipinos feel an instant affinity because it is very similar to Sinigang na Hipon, especially if you add tanglad (lemongrass) in it. You just know that Tom Yam Goong is Thai because of the strong Kaffir lime and coriander flavors that meld in beautifully with the lemongrass.

In one of the rare times that AzuThai conducted a cooking demo, which was during the 4th Thailand Trade Exhibition held at the SMX Convention Center. Chef J Gamboa and AzuThai’s authentic Thai chef put the spotlight on Tom Yam Goong.

Tom Yam Goong

INGREDIENTS:

2-1/2 cups shrimp stock

1 cup button mushrooms, quartered

4 pcs. oyster mushrooms

1 pc. Kaffir lime leaf, torn

2 pcs. lemongrass, 4 inches long, bruised by pounding

3 slices galangal, about 1/3-inch thick

3 tbsps. Thai fish sauce

3 tbsps. dayap, calamansi or lemon juice

1-1/2 tbsps. Nam Prik Pao (Thai chili paste)

1-1/2 pcs. tomatoes, quartered

3 pcs. prawns, split

1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves

PROCEDURE:

1. Pour the shrimp stock into a stockpot. Bring to a boil.

2. Add mushrooms, Kaffir lime leaf, lemongrass and galangal. Simmer for 5 minutes.

3. Add fish sauce, dayap juice, Thai chili paste, tomatoes and prawns.

4. When the prawns are cooked in about 1 minute, ladle it into bowls, top with fresh coriander leaves and serve.

