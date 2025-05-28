WATCH: Chef Ed Bugia shows how to cook Kyoto-style Wagyu Sukiyaki

MANILA, Philippines — When people hear a piece of beef is a knuckle cut, the misconception is that it comes from the cow's limbs.

In fact, the beef knuckle (sirloin or round tip) is from the cow's hindquarters, specifically around the rear leg.

In this Kyoto version of Wagyu Sukiyaki, compared to Tokyo-style which dumps all ingredients together, Chef Ed Bugia of Flipside Burgers, Easter Coffee Club, and Bean & Yolk used Mishima Reserve Wagyu Knuckles from Consistent.

The "Ultra" grade meat has a good amount of fat and marbling, sliced thin to better taste the tenderness and flavor of the meat.

Chef Ed added his personal touch on the Wagyu dish using smoked aromatics and cooking some of the vegatables in the dashi broth.

Apart from Sukiyaki, Wagyu Knuckles can also be used for Kebabs, Fajitas, hotpots and stir-fried dishes.

