SM Supermalls dominates 2025 APAC Stevie Awards

Philstar.com
May 29, 2025 | 2:00pm
for SM
Press release

MANILA, Philippines — SM Supermalls emerged victorious at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, collecting an impressive array of accolades, including the prestigious Grand Stevie Award for Most Honored Organization of the Year—a historic recognition shared by SM Supermalls, SM Foundation and SM Retail under the SM Group.

With a total of 42 award points, the SM Group stood tall as the most celebrated organization across Asia-Pacific this year, solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in innovation, sustainability and meaningful community impact.

SM Supermalls’ 12 Stevie Awards were formally received during the APAC Stevie Awards Banquet held on May 13 at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul, South Korea, by SM Supermalls’ Joaquin San Agustin, EVP for marketing; Jefferson Suarez, senior AVP for North Luzon marketing; and Richard Caluyo, AVP for SM Cares, SM Family Entertainment Center, and Sports and Leisure Center marketing.

A showcase of innovation across divisions

Leading with the Gold recognition was the SM Art Market, winning the Award for Innovation in the Use of Events. This initiative not only redefined the retail experience but also spotlighted Filipino creativity, turning mall spaces into vibrant hubs for local artisans and cultural expression.

Garnering Silver awards, multiple programs across SM Malls captured attention for their impactful and purpose-driven initiatives:

  • AweSM Visayas Festivals – Award for Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications
     
  • SM Davao's Vibrant Kadayawan – Award for Innovation in the Use of Events
     
  • SM Cares' Energy Efficiency Journey – Saving Energy
     
  • SM Cares' Book Nook – Award for Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications
     
  • SM Cares' Innovative CSR Impact – Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility
     
  • SM Job Fairs – Award for Innovation in Community Relations or Public Service Communications
     
  • SM Megamall's Maki-Holo Christmas Spectacle – Award for Innovation in Entertainment Events

SM Prime continued its winning streak with Bronze recognitions for programs that showcased the group’s diversity in storytelling and outreach:

  • SM 100 Days of Joy – Award for Innovation in Content Marketing/Branded Editorial
     
  • SM Baguio's Community Initiatives – Award for Innovation in Community Service or Public Relations
     
  • SM Cares' Global Youth Summit – Climate Protection and Sustainability Campaign of the Year
     
  • SM Aura's Sinag at Saya – Award for Innovation in the Use of Events

“This recognition is a celebration of how we at SM strive to innovate and evolve to serve the ever-changing needs of our customers,” said San Agustin.

“We dedicate this honor to every team member, partner and community who make our mission of service come to life.”

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are the only business awards program that recognizes innovation in the workplace across the Asia-Pacific region. In 2025, the awards honored organizations from 23 markets, including Australia, China, India, Japan, Philippines and Vietnam, among others. 

With its 2025 wins, SM Supermalls reaffirms its standing not only as a retail leader, but also as a force for positive change in the Asia-Pacific region, fueled by innovation, collaboration and an unwavering passion to uplift lives.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

