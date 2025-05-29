WATCH: Chef Ed Bugia demonstrates how to cook Kurobuta Belly Sinuglaw

MANILA, Philippines — Sinuglaw is a popular Filipino dish that combines Sinugba and Kinilaw, from words that mean "to grill" and "soak in vinegar."

In this particular version of the dish, Chef Ed Bugia of Flipside Burgers, Easter Coffee Club, and Bean & Yolk used Sig Iowa Kurobuta Belly from Consistent and cubes of tuna and salmon dipped in Sprite.

Bugia praised the Kurobuta meat from a Black Berkshire pig — dubbed the "wagyu of pork" — as it has less shrinkage compared to other pork after being cooked.

The chef also explained that he got the idea of using Sprite from cooks in the Visayas who do the same for the added citrus taste and to eliminate impurities.

Kurobuta Belly can also be used in Inihaw na Liempo, Sticky Braised Chinese Pork Belly, and Samgyupsal.

RELATED: WATCH: Chef Ed Bugia shows how to cook Kyoto-style Wagyu Sukiyaki