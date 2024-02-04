Recipe: Iloilo's Beef Offal Soup

'Flavors of Iloilo' cookbook, with permission from Chef Rafael Jardeleza Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — In Iloilo, they have what they call sangkap for nilaga. Sangkap means ingredients, and in Iloilo, it means a combination of beef spleen (ahi), flat tripe (prepelia), heart, small and large intestines (bindongo), and rectum (kuwaho).

They can be bought in the market as a pack of sangkap, not by part. These innards come together. Ilonggos buy sangkap and really use it to prepare nilaga, or soup-based dishes, such as this Lina-ga nga Kasudlan sang Baka sa Batwan kag Libas, translated in English as Beef Offal Soup Soured with Garcinia Binucao and Common Hog Plum Leaves.

The recipe of this soup appears in the award-winning "Flavors of Iloilo" cookbook by Chef Rafael "Tibong" Jardeleza Jr., who is sharing it with Philstar.com here.

Lina-ga nga Kasudlan sang Baka sa Batwan kag Libas

INGREDIENTS:

250 grams beef ahi (spleen)

250 grams beef prepelia (flat tripe)

250 grams beef bindongo (small and large intestines)

250 grams beef kuwaho (rectum)

3 liters water (for boiling meat)

2 pcs. whole garlic, skin on

2 pcs. whole onion, large, peeled

100 grams whole ginger, peeled

Enough water to cover all meat for boiling

2 tbsps. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

5 pcs. batwan, processed as souring agent

15 pcs. libas leaves

1/2 kg. raw langka, sliced and washed

200 grams pechay, leaves separated and washed

4 pcs. long finger chilies

PROCEDURE:

1. Wash and clean all the beef ingredients.

2. Boil water, then blanch the beef ingredients for 20 minutes. Remove from water and set aside to cool. Cut each into serving sizes.

3. Put a whole garlic, onion and ginger in a stock pot. Add all the meat and water. Bring to a boil for 30 minutes, then lower heat to medium. Season with salt and pepper and continue to boil until the meat is tender.

4. Skim off the scum and fat from the surface of the broth.

5. Take out the meat, which have become tender by now, and set aside.

6. Continue to boil the rest of the meat that has not become tender yet, until they become tender.

7. Once the meat is tender, add libas and batwan. Add langka and simmer until the langka is fully cooked.

8. Add the pechay and simmer for another 10 minutes.

9. Place the meat and soup in a soup tureen. Add the cooked langka and pechay. Garnish with finger chilies.

