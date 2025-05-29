^

Belo Medical Group recognized with Platinum Award for Profhilo Excellence at IBSA Neoasia 2025

The Philippine Star
May 29, 2025 | 9:00am
Belo Medical Group recognized with Platinum Award for Profhilo Excellence at IBSA Neoasia 2025
(From left) Heng Hui Chen, CEO of Neoasia Group; Dr. Victoria Belo, founder and medical director of Belo Medical Group; Dr. Hayden Kho Jr., managing director of Belo Medical Group; and Johannae Cuyugan, business manager of Neoasia Group

MANILA, Philippines — Premier medical aesthetics clinic Belo Medical Group has been awarded the Platinum Award at the IBSA Neoasia Gala Awards Night 2025, held at Shangri-La The Fort.

This top honor highlights Belo’s industry leadership and outstanding performance in delivering Profhilo skin treatments, one of today’s most advanced injectable anti-aging solutions.

The Platinum Award is the highest recognition given during the event and is presented to clinics that exemplify excellence in Profhilo administration, innovation in aesthetic medicine, and commitment to patient satisfaction.

Representing the group were Dr. Vicki Belo, founder and medical director, and Dr. Hayden Kho Jr., managing director.

Dr. Victoria Belo, Founder and Medical Director of Belo Medical Group, and Dr. Hayden Kho Jr., Managing Director, with their team of esteemed Belo doctors.

In her acceptance speech, Dr. Belo shared, “I wouldn’t be here after 35 years if it weren’t for the trust of our patients, the excellence of our doctors—some of the top users of Profhilo are here tonight—and of course, my husband Hayden, who really does all the hard work.”

Kho also expressed gratitude, saying, “At Belo Medical Group, we always strive to be the best—not for recognition, but to give our patients the very best in medical aesthetics. This award belongs to everyone who believes in our mission.”

Profhilo is a revolutionary injectable treatment that stimulates collagen and elastin production, improving skin firmness, hydration and overall texture. As one of the most sought-after aesthetic treatments in the Philippines, Profhilo is a key part of Belo’s portfolio of science-based, results-driven procedures.

The IBSA Neoasia Gala gathered the top aesthetic doctors and key opinion leaders in the industry, reaffirming Belo Medical Group’s standing as a trailblazer not only in the Philippines but also in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

As the evening came to a close, one message stood out: Belo Medical Group’s 35-year legacy is built on trust, innovation, and a relentless passion for helping people become their most beautiful selves—inside and out.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Belo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

