Recipe: Hot bowl of soup for the rainy days

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 24, 2023 | 11:15am
Chicken Sotanghon Soup
MANILA, Philippines — There’s nothing more comforting than a hot bowl of soup on a rainy day. It is even more special if it’s a hot noodle soup, so there’s a little extra going into the mouth with every sip or mouthful.

This Chicken Sotanghon Soup recipe from Good Life Premium Vermicelli will surely come in handy during the rainy days.

Chicken Sotanghon Soup

INGREDIENTS:

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. red onion, chopped

4-5 cups shrimp stock

4-5 cups chicken stock

1 cup rehydrated wood ear fungus, sliced

1-1/2 cups flaked chicken meat

250 grams Good Life Premium Vermicelli

250 grams medium-sized shrimps, shelled

1 tbsp. powdered achuete powder

1 pc. carrot, thinly sliced

Fish sauce

White ground pepper

Fried toasted garlic

PROCEDURE: 

1. Put a little oil in a pot and sauté garlic and onions.

2. Pour in 4 cups of shrimp stock and 4 cups of chicken stock, and add the wood ear fungus.

3. Add chicken and vermicelli and cook for 4 minutes.

4. Add the shrimps and cook for another 3 minutes. Add the additional stock if needed.

5. Get 1/2 cup of soup from the pot and put it in a cup. Add achuete powder and stir until dissolved.

6. Add the achuete mixture and carrots to the soup. Season with fish sauce and white ground pepper, then top with toasted garlic.

