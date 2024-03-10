Recipe: Salmon 'Pie' with California Raisins

lMANILA, Philippines — Do you love salmon? You will love salmon even more with this Salmon en Croute with California Raisin-Caper Jam, which Chef Sau del Rosario prepared for a recent Raisin Administrative Committee (RAC) event held at his very own restaurant, Sawsaw.

Salmon en Croute with California Raisin-Caper Jam

INGREDIENTS:

For the marinated salmon:

1 pc. salmon fillet (1 kg.)

100g salt

100g sugar

Orange zest

Dill

Pepper

PROCEDURE:

1. Mix all the seasonings together

2. Cover the salmon with spice rub and refrigerate it for at least 6 hours.

3. Wash off the marinade from the salmon and pat dry with a paper towel. Set aside in the refrigerator.

For the stuffing:

100g California Raisins

100g capers

50g onions

100ml olive oil

50ml white wine

200g puff pastry

1 egg (egg wash)

PROCEDURE:

1. Sauté the onions in olive oil, then add California Raisins and capers. Deglaze with white wine and reduce the liquid for 2 minutes.

2. Blend the mixture and allow it to cool completely before assembling the pie.

3. Line the puff pastry into the mold. Fill it with the stuffing and salmon. Close the pie with another piece of the puff pastry. Chill well before baking.

4. Brush the prepared pie with egg wash.

5. Bake in a preheated 175°C oven for 45 minutes.

6. Serve with petite salade drizzled with lemon vinaigrette.

Makes 4 servings.

RELATED: Recipe: Gourmet Dulong in Olive Oil