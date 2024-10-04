Get rid of photobombs in 1 tap! Honor flagship phone now features AI eraser

MANILA, Philippines — Following the successful launch of the Honor 200 series, the latest flagship killer is set to receive a significant AI-powered update this month, which is poised to catch the attention of photography enthusiasts. The update introduces four revolutionary AI features designed to enhance image quality and prove that Honor 200 is the best smartphone for you.

Bokeh adjustment tool

One of the new features is the Bokeh adjustment tool, which allows users to adjust the aperture and focus on the subject, increasing the blur effect for a more professional look.

Group photo enhance tool

Another addition is the Group photo enhance tool, capable of editing up to 50 people in a single frame, ensuring everyone looks their best by correcting facial distortions or mistimed blinks.

The much-awaited AI eraser tool

Lastly, the AI eraser tool leverages generative AI to seamlessly remove unwanted objects from photos. Photobombs and obstructions can no longer ruin your money shots.

Face-to-face translation

Believe it or not, Honor AI can listen and translate live audio to different languages.

Check out your Honor 200 now on Shopee, Lazada and Tiktok or run to your nearest Honor Experience and partner stores.

To know more about Honor AI and its official launch, check out Honor Philippines’ social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and TikTok Shop. To check out Honor's complete list of retail stores, go to www.hihonor.com/ph/retailers/.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Honor. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.