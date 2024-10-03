^

Global Dominion Awards 2025 to recognize hardworking Filipino SMEs

October 3, 2024 | 5:15pm
Global Dominion Awards 2025 to recognize hardworking Filipino SMEs
More than half of the company’s customers in the first and second quarter of 2024 are SMEs, and outside that number, there are those who are employed by SMEs. They avail themselves of different loan and financing products, including vehicle mortgage loan, and car and truck financing. Another product which is on the rise among SMEs is the real estate mortgage loan.
MANILA, Philippines — After winning several awards in recent years, including “best non-bank financing company in the Philippines” and “best business financing company," Global Dominion takes a step to pay it forward as it launches the Global Dominion Awards 2025.

“SMEs have been providing jobs and fueling the economy. Their courage to take on risks and challenges oftentimes for the people who trust them, their families, employees, is admirable. Recognizing them and their efforts is simply one of the ways we, at Global Dominion, can repay them,” Global Dominion president and Managing Director Patricia Poco-Palacios said.

"From the beginning, our mission at Global Dominion has been towards the growth and development of the SMEs and the economy. Their [SMEs'] selflessness deserves more than just recognition. We are excited about how our strong relationship with the Filipino entrepreneurs will continue to grow in the years to come,” said Global Dominion CEO Robert Jordan Jr.

The company is set to recognize the most innovative and fastest-growing SME, as well as the one that best showcases its concern for the community, altruism, relationships and the environment.

"We encourage everyone to participate by nominating Filipino SMEs that demonstrate rapid growth, innovation, and a strong commitment to both people and the planet,” Global Dominion Chairman Ruben Lugtu 2nd stated. "This is for you!" he added addressing the Filipino SMEs.

Anyone may nominate SMEs through https://bit.ly/globaldominionawards online.

Global Dominion’s purpose is to ignite and accelerate growth in people and organizations to transform lives for the better. It sees itself becoming the financing company of choice of Filipinos by making financing simplified.

 

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

