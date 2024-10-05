Recipe: Gourmet burger with fruity mayo plus bonus jam

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Chris Valdes shared how to make the burger, from its brioche bun to the blueberry mayonnaise, that makes it so much more special than other gourmet burgers.

Should you wish to whip up blueberry jam from scratch, you will also find the recipe here, made possible by the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council using high-quality fresh U.S. blueberries.

Gourmet Burger with U.S. Blueberry Mayonnaise

Ingredients:

For the brioche bun:

140 ml. water

Whole eggs

800 grams bread flour

134.40 grams caster sugar

13 grams yeast

10.8 grams salt

11 grams bread improver

359.2 grams unsalted butter

For the egg wash:

1 large egg

1 tsp. water

Procedure:

1. Mix water, eggs and dry ingredients in this order and mix until gluten forms. Keep in mind to scrape the bottom and the sides to make sure dough is evenly incorporated.

2. Once dough has gluten formed, slowly incorporate the softened butter and mix in until the dough has become elastic and well incorporated. Cover the dough with a damp kitchen towel and set aside to double in size for 1 to 3 hours at room temperature (25°C).

3. After the dough has doubled in size, use the dough scraper, flour it and then continue to divide dough into 30 to 35 portions.

4. Shape the dough into balls by flattening, then gather the ends and pinch the dough to close the center. Flip the dough over, cupping the surface using your palm, then transfer to the baking sheet. Cover and rest for about 1 to 2 hours.

5. After the buns rise for a second time, prepare the egg wash by scrambling the egg and water and then brush the top of the buns lightly with it.

6. Preheat oven to about 200°C. In a baking tray, create steam by adding a cup of water to a baking dish and then bake the buns until golden brown for 15 to 20 minutes.

For the burger patty:

500 grams 100% Angus ground patty

3 grams salt

3 grams pepper

5 grams rocket arugula

4 slices Havarti cheese

30 grams salted butter

Procedure:

1. Divide the beef into 4 pieces, like a hockey puck, then season liberally with salt and pepper.

2. Heat a skillet to medium high. Place beef patties on skillet and smash evenly to 1/3-inch thickness. Leave the patty to cook, undisturbed, for 3 minutes, or until a crust forms, then flip the patty over and cook the other side. This may take 1 to 2 minutes more.

3. While the patty is cooking, add a bit of blueberry mayo on both halves of the brioche bun and toast until golden brown then take off the heat and set aside.

4. While the burger patty is cooking, add the Havarti cheese on top and allow to melt. Once the cheese melts, add more blueberry mayo on the bun then add caramelized onions and top with the burger patty. Dress with blueberry jam (generously), top with rocket arugula, and cover it with the other half of the brioche bun.

For the U.S. Blueberry jam:

1 cup U.S. Frozen Blueberries

1/4 cup washed sugar

1/2 tbsp. lemon juice

Procedure:

1. Place the frozen blueberries in a saucepan and heat (medium high heat) until the juice has rendered and the blueberries have completely thawed.

2. Add sugar and mix until the blueberry and sugar mixture is no longer grainy and has reduced by one-third.

3. Stir in lemon juice and simmer for another 5 minutes then set aside.

For the U.S. Blueberry mayo:

10 grams lemon juice

2 large egg yolks

213 grams olive oil

1 pinch salt

45 grams blueberry jam

Procedure:

1. Pour the lemon juice into the bowl. Add the egg yolks then whisk well.

2. Slowly add a few drops of olive oil while whisking until the mayonnaise starts coming together then begin adding more olive oil in a steady drizzle while whisking.

3. Add the blueberry jam, 1 tbsp. at a time, and fold it in until evenly incorporated.

For the onion jam or caramelized onions:

3 pcs. large white onions, sliced

60 grams unsalted butter

90 ml. white wine

Procedure:

1. Melt butter over low medium heat. Add onions, stirring constantly until they begin to wilt. Continue to do this until onions turn translucent.

2. Once translucent, remove the onions from pan and deglaze three times with white wine, each time evaporating the wine almost completely. Add a pinch of sugar.

3. Add onions back into the pan and continue to cook until they reduce by two-thirds, turn a deep brown, and become fragrant.

