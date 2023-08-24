Home-cooked fish dish: Pinangat na Hasa-Hasa

MANILA, Philippines — There is nothing more comforting on rainy days than to indulge in a delicious home-cooked fish dish with freshly steamed rice for lunch.

Pinangat na Hasa-Hasa fits the bill perfectly. Cook it with fresh ingredients, such as vinegar, calamansi, ginger and tomatoes, and with lots of love, and it will turn out to be the best dish ever.

This is my version of it.

Pinangat na Hasa-Hasa

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 kg. Hasa-Hasa

4-5 slices ginger

3 pcs. ripe tomatoes

1 pc. onion, halved and sliced

1/2 cup fresh calamansi juice

1-1/2 cups water

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. Fabricate fish by removing the gut and washing well afterwards.

2. Peel and chop ginger.

3. Cut tomatoes into thin wedges, deseeding them as you go along.

4. Peel, halve and slice the onion thinly.

5. Line the bottom of the stockpot with ginger, onion and half of the tomatoes.

6. Top with hasa-hasa fish.

7. Place the remaining tomato slices in between.

8. Pour in calamansi juice, followed by water.

9. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

10. Cover stockpot with a lid. Let boil. When boiling, lower the heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, allowing the fish to cook thoroughly.

11. Remove from the heat and serve.

