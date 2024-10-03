The merriest surprises are in store for you this Christmas

SM Aura will be celebrating the Christmas season in style through Sinag and Saya Filipino Fashion Show.

MANILA, Philippines — Christmas truly is the most wonderful time of the year, as SM Supermalls launches even MORE surprises this jolly good season! Celebrate the generosity, love and cheer with SM Supermalls, complete with activities and deals for a truly special holiday experience!

When it comes to Christmas in the Philippines, we all know that the only person as iconic as Santa Claus is Jose Mari Chan. Mall-goers and fans can catch the duo through a special gobo lights projection in select malls nationwide.

Sing your heart out, too, as SM’s Christmas jingle plays throughout its 86 malls, written and performed by the one and only beloved Filipino Christmas icon, Jose Mari Chan! This year, he’s giving us an early Christmas gift by headlining SM’s Christmas celebration!

From October 16 to 27, SM Supermalls will transform into a Christmas wonderland! The Merriest Centerpieces are sure to delight Christmas lovers, with giant Christmas trees and larger than life Santas and Christmas characters and of completing this year’s displays.

But that’s not all—the brightest giant Christmas trees will light up in all SM malls nationwide! Catch Jose Mari Chan’s special performance as he kicks off The Merriest Christmas at SM North EDSA this October 16!

You can also witness SM Mall of Asia’s Paskong Pinoy Christmas launch on October 17—and be serenaded by SB19’s Stell and the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra!

SM Megamall also has holiday festivities of its own on October 17, as soloist Maki headlines the tree lighting ceremony. Meanwhile, October 18 is for the fashion lovers, because SM Aura will be celebrating the Christmas season in style through the Sinag and Saya Filipino Fashion Show!

Lined up for October are the best holiday deals and experiences! See Santa and his squad come to life through the magic of the Christmas Village AR—he might even give you special shopping vouchers as a surprise gift!

And witness even more Christmas spectacles through SM’s Christmas Parades, Santa Meet and Greets, musical performances and spectacular firework shows happening from November to December!

Stir up the spirit of giving as SM hosts the Merriest Christmas Bazaar across SM malls! Find the perfect gifts to give your friends, family and loved ones while also supporting local businesses this Christmas season starting this November.

SM will also continue its beloved Bears of Joy initiative; but this time, with a more cuddly, fluffy look! For every bear purchased, another will be donated to a child in need, spreading warmth and comfort to those craving the magic of Christmas. This year, SM is introducing Hug-a-Mood, a collection of huggable expressions that reflect the wide range of emotions children experience.

SM is also celebrating a hallmark of Christmas—the chorale! Starting November 22, the Joyful Voices Chorale sees the best choir groups from different schools, parishes, performing arts groups and communities giving it their all in a stunning vocal performance, just in time for the holidays.

Meanwhile, in celebration of World Choir Day on December 8, SM will be holding the first grand simultaneous gathering and performance of choir groups across all SM malls, in solidarity with the global chorale community.

Catch other Christmas activities like toy fairs, Christmas parades and more at your nearest SM mall, and for more information, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook.

