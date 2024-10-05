Rentvestment 101: A guide for first-time property investors

MANILA, Philippines — Investing in real estate for the first time is a thrilling milestone, as well as a significant step toward securing one’s long-term financial security. As one of the most reliable investment strategies, real estate offers significant rewards, but getting started can feel daunting.

Before diving into your first condominium or property purchase, it is essential to identify your specific goals and explore strategies that best align with these.

If your top priority is financial growth and passive income, one strategy to consider is “rentvestment,” a modern approach to real estate investing that allows you to enjoy the benefits of owning rental properties without the complexities of managing them yourself.

To help you make a confident start, this first-time property purchase guide answers some key questions and introduces you to this groundbreaking solution for entry-level real estate investors looking to build wealth.

What is 'rentvestment'?

A combination of the words “renting” and “investment,” rentvestment is a forward-thinking approach that combines rental income with property ownership.

Rentvestment involves investing in projects specifically designed and optimized for rental businesses—significantly reducing the risks typically associated with property investing while providing a hands-free way to earn from one’s real estate asset.

Pioneered by Anchor Land, one of the Philippines’ leading real estate developers, rentvestment is fast becoming the most lucrative and sustainable way to start building a property portfolio.

What are some rentvestment properties recommended for first-time investors?

As an advocate for rentvestment, Anchor Land has developed a curated selection of attainable property investment options ideal for first-time investors.

In bustling Pasay City, Cosmo Suites stands out for its elevated co-living experience. Perfect for students and young professionals in nearby business districts, Cosmo Suites features spacious and fully furnished multi-tenant units, enriching amenities for work and play, as well as proximity to major transport hubs.

With its highly strategic location and tailored facilities, this rentvestment property guarantees a steady stream of tenants and promising gains for savvy investors.

Set up like a twin-bed hotel room, Cosmo Suites’ Twin Suites is designed for independent individuals and busy professionals who require top-notch comfort and intelligent living settings.

Meanwhile, for those based in the South, 202 Peaklane presents new investors opportunities in one of the country’s most dynamic locales. Situated in the heart of Davao City, 202 Peaklane offers sleek, fully equipped units near educational institutions, tourism hotspots and business centers.

As one of the most sought-after rentvestment properties in the region, 202 Peaklane supports a posh lifestyle that appeals to modern business and leisure travelers and provides a sustainable revenue stream for those seeking hands-free returns.

Experience the exceptional indoor and outdoor amenities at 202 Peaklane, designed to enhance a lifestyle where you can live, work, relax and play to the fullest.

How do I get started with rentvestment?

Regardless of which property you choose, rentvestment offers an exciting and streamlined path towards building your wealth through real estate. By investing in properties anchored in high-demand locations and designed to generate income from day one, first-time investors can enjoy a fulfilling start and reap rewarding returns by adapting this game-changing investment strategy.

What are the pillars of rentvestment?

Rentvestment is founded on three pillars designed to offer investors a secure, hassle-free and profitable experience. These pillars ensure that your rental business not only operates smoothly but also delivers consistent income, making it a smart investment for first-time investors and seasoned proprietors alike.

Rent-ready

Rentvestment properties are prepared for rental operations from the moment they are turned over. Delivered fully furnished with everything from plush beds to modern kitchen appliances, rentvestment properties offer all the home comforts that would-be tenants seek.

Owners can immediately start generating passive income from their investment without the added hassle, time and costs of outfitting or decorating the space.

The two-bedroom Family Suite at 202 Peaklane is delivered fully finished and ready for rental operations.

Operational efficiency

Designed for maximum operational ease, rentvestment properties are equipped with the tools owners need to manage their businesses efficiently. With smart home innovations like digital locksets, owners can manage access to their units remotely, with security options that can be customized right from their mobile phones.

Investors also have exclusive access to tools such as online property management apps, which simplify day-to-day operations. This enables them to handle payments, maintenance requests, and other essential transactions—all in one platform. These digital automations allow owners to maintain full control and oversight of their investment, no matter where in the world they may be.

Crafted to provide secure living quarters, each unit at Cosmo Suites is equipped with the best safety and privacy measures, including closed-circuit cameras in all communal areas and digital locksets.

Income sustainability

Finally, rentvestment properties are meticulously planned to ensure income sustainability. Strategically located in high-demand areas, such as vibrant city centers and popular tourist destinations, these properties easily attract potential renters all year round. As a result, rentvestment properties are well-poised to deliver sustainable and promising returns over time.

If you’re ready to take the first step on your rentvestment journey, connect with Anchor Land at (0917) 886-9898 or visit www.anchorland.com.ph.

