Recipe: Sinigang na Mackerel

MANILA, Philippines — What can you do with a can of good sardines or mackerel?

Must you always eat it as is? How about add a few ingredients into it and transform it into one of your favorite dishes, such as Sinigang?

Gourmet dish with a can of mackerel? Why not? Mega Mackerel shares its easy-to-follow recipe for a quick and satisfying Sinigang with a twist.

Mega Mackerel Sinigang

Ingredients:

2 cans Mega Mackerel in Natural Oil (155 grams), broth reserved

1 pc. small onion, peeled and quartered

1 pc. medium tomato, quartered

2 pcs. medium eggplants, trimmed and sliced diagonally

4-6 pcs. okra, trimmed and cut diagonally into two

1 whole baby spinach

1-2 pcs. siling pansigang (green chili)

1/2–1 tbsp. sinigang mix, or to taste

Salt to taste

Procedure:

1. In a medium-sized pan, boil 1 liter of water.

2. Add onion and tomatoes. Cook over low to medium heat until boiling.

3. Add okra, eggplant, green chilies, and the broth from the can of Mega Mackerel. Allow to boil for 3 to 5 minutes or until the vegetables are cooked.

4. Season with salt and add sinigang mix to taste.

5. Add Mega Mackerel and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

6. Mix in the baby spinach and cook for 30 seconds more.

7. Serve and enjoy!

RELATED: How to cook Sinigang na Bangus the easiest way