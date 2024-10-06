What is OTOP? Davao chocolates, Salted Turmeric Egg featured at Makati fair

Davao chocolates are among the featured OTOPs at the ongoing DTI Fair in Glorietta, Makati. The DTI OTOP Fair is happening from October 4 to 8, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The One Town-One Product (OTOP) concept is not originally from the Philippines but for those who have been traveling to its regions, they would have probably heard about it, and even tasted most of its products, such as the Davao tableas and chocolates and Buko Pies of Laguna.

OTOP was a movement that started in the Oita Prefecture in Japan, and was adapted by many markets, including the Philippines.

Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona, who heads the Regional Operations Group, explained to Philstar.com the concept at the launch of the DTI OTOP Fair in Makati last Friday. The fair is ongoing until October 8 at the Glorietta Activity Center in Makati City.

"The concept originally came from the Oita prefecture of Japan. It's like you develop your local economy so that your people, especially the young people, will not anymore go to the cities and look for jobs there, leaving behind their community."

"If jobs are available in the area, then they will stay there and help develop their community," Lantayona explained.

"There are many products as long as they define the culture of the area and then the raw materials are found in that area, and many people in the community know how to produce the product and the products that they were able to develop can really represent the community," she added.

At the ongoing DTI Fair, the concept of OTOP is displayed on the 105 stalls or kiosks that are set up in the expanse of Glorietta's ground floor.

They are neatly arranged by region and by product categories.

Davao's tableas, chocolate drinks and chocolates of various flavors and kinds are placed in one section. The Banana chips, Buko Pies, Ilocos Chichacorns and Pili nuts of Bicol are similarly grouped.

While there are familiar products, there are also artisanal ones that will surely strike the fancy of those who want to taste new flavors or a twist on familiar ones.

Take for example the Salted Turmeric Egg and Salted Garlic Egg from Isabela. It's proprietor, Letlet Valdez, told Philstar.com that she thought of coming up with these interesting flavors to address her husband's uric concern. The result is a milder and less salty version of the popular salted egg favorite. They also sell Chicken Feet Chicharon for P150 per pack. Their salted eggs are priced at P20 a piece.

The DTI undersecretary underscored the importance of helping OTOP, which are mostly made by MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises).

"In terms of job creation, makikita natin ngayon na 63% of all the jobs generated by all of the enterprises are actively generated by the micro small enterprises (MSMEs). 99.57% of enterprises are MSMEs, and almost 90% ay micro.

"You cannot actually really ignore this sector. Makikita mo backbone siya of the economy," the undersecretary noted.

Check out the gallery below for the featured OTOP products at the ongoing DTI OTOP Fair.

