Solmux prepares barangay health workers to address coughs in Metro Manila communities

Dr. Marilyn Liwanag, assistant city health officer of Valenzuela City, expresses her support for the ‘Huwag Palalain, Ubo ay Supilin’ program, emphasizing the importance of engaging frontliners to effectively address cough issues, promote health and prevent disease in communities.

MANILA, Philippines — As the rainy season sweeps across the Philippines, it also ushers in a host of respiratory health concerns, with cough being a common complaint. The increased humidity and unpredictable weather may create an environment ripe for the spread of such infections, making this period particularly challenging for communities that need stronger awareness on preventing and managing cough effectively.

In response to these potential struggles, Unilab Inc.’s Solmux Advance with Zinc continues its commitment to community health through its “Huwag Palalain, Ubo ay Supilin” seminar for barangay health workers (BHWs) and extends its engagements in the Metro Manila cities of Malabon, Valenzuela and Navotas.

This initiative offered in-depth lectures about the causes, symptoms and treatment of various types of cough to BHWs who serve as front liners of health in their communities.

Each city successfully gathered the participation of at least 200 BHWs, with Community Health Officers (CHOs) present in all locations. Malabon Mayor Jeannie Sandoval and Navotas Mayor John Rey Tiangco also attended their respective events and showed their support and involvement in this activity organized by Solmux Advance.

Press Release (Left) Mayor Jeannie Sandoval delivering her message of support at the ‘Huwag Palalain, Ubo ay Supilin’ event in Malabon; (right) Mayor John Rey Tiangco reinforcing the need to work with BHWs in addressing health risks like cough and provides a message of support for Unilab’s initiatives in Navotas.

“In critical times when health is at risk, barangay health workers are our trusted allies. We chose to collaborate with them and provide them with accurate information so they can pass on what they learn about cough to the broader population," shared Solmux brand manager Leevan Fong.

“Ensuring that every Filipino receives the best health care is a fundamental part of Unilab’s mission. This is why we’ve introduced Solmux Advance with Zinc as a way to treat productive coughs, which tend to be prevalent during fluctuating weather conditions and in damp environments,” he expressed.

Solmux Advance with Zinc blends Carbocisteine and Zinc to effectively relieve cough with phlegm in as fast as three to five days, when taken thrice daily. Carbocisteine and Zinc thoroughly cleans the lungs by making it easier to cough up and clear out phlegm, bacteria and viruses for a fast cough recovery.

Fong adds that they recognize and believe that the effective communication of these health strategies to communities is only possible with the support of BHWs and local government units.

The seminar features a range of activities and games designed to engage Barangay Health Workers.

Unilab strives to uphold excellence by going beyond just providing solutions; it is deeply engaged in meaningful connection with people in order to help them better appreciate their health.

As the brand sustains its efforts in bringing Solmux Advance with Zinc to Filipinos on the ground, it will remain dedicated to enhancing health awareness and fostering more informed, better prepared, and healthier communities in the country.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Unilab. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.