Recipe: Gourmet Dulong in Olive Oil

MANILA, Philippines — I "discovered" Dulong (tiny fish smaller than dilis and usually caught, sold and cooked in batches) when I visited my husband Raff’s home province, Marinduque, for the very first time.

In the Southern Tagalog island province, they like making Dulong patties with the fish. You eat it with rice for breakfast, lunch or dinner. So, whenever I find Dulong in Manila, I would buy half a kilo and make patties with them.

Later on, I started making Dulong in olive oil, which you can simply top on toast and enjoy as a canapé or open-faced sandwich. You can also mix it in cooked pasta and have a really nice and light olive oil-based pasta dish.

I got the inspiration from what used to be the Green Tomato restaurant at Shangri-La Plaza. It is not there anymore, but since I learned to make gourmet Dulong in olive oil, I don’t miss it anymore. You can make your own. Just follow this super simple recipe.

Dulong in Olive Oil

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 kg. fresh Dulong

1/2 cup olive oil

2-3 cloves garlic, minced

3 slices ginger, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Dried herbs of choice (preferably basil)

PROCEDURE:

1. Heat oil in pan. Sauté garlic and ginger. Cook until aromatic.

2. Add Dulong and cook until fish turns opaque white. Do not stir too much because the fish might break and turn mushy.

3. Season with salt, pepper and herbs to taste.

4. Simmer until cooked.

5. Top on lightly toasted sliced or pandesal and enjoy!

