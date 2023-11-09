Recipe: Fish fillet with a different crunch

MANILA, Philippines — Love crunchy fish fillet but you want it to be a little different from your usual F-E-B (flour-egg-breadcrumbs)? Well, you can use a ready mix breading, crushed potato chips, or cereals in place of the breadcrumbs.

But I prefer pinipig because it gives the fish a different kind of crunch. Packs of pinipig are readily available in supermarkets. They’re flat when raw, but once you coat your fish fillet with it and it hits hot oil to fry, they go puff and crunchy. Try it.

Pinipig Crunch Fish Fillet with Tartare Sauce

INGREDIENTS:

Cream dory or any white fish fillet

Salt and pepper to taste

All-purpose flour

1-2 eggs, beaten

Pinipig

Oil for deep-frying

For the Tartare Sauce:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Pickle relish to taste

1 tsp. Worcestershire Sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

PROCEDURE:

1. Cut fish fillet into slices. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Coat with flour, dip into beaten egg and roll in pinipig.

3. Heat oil. Deep-fry the fish until golden brown. Remove from oil and drain off excess oil on paper towel.

4. Make the Tartare Sauce by mixing all ingredients and seasoning according to taste. Add dill or chopped capers if available.

5. Serve fish with the Tartare Sauce on the side.

