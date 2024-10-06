Recipe: Moist, velvety Chocolate Cake

MANILA, Philippines — Who doesn’t like Chocolate Cake especially if it is soft, moist and velvety?

A Chocolate Cake with its sweetness just right, not cloying, makes it a good one. It is even better if it is easy enough for you to bake it in your own kitchen.

This Moist Chocolate Cake by Chef Christine "Kittin" Zenarosa is one such cake. Featured in a baking demonstration at The Maya Kitchen, Chef Kittin showed the class just how good a classic Chocolate Cake can be.

Moist Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

For the Chocolate Cake:

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 cups boiling water

2 3/4 cups Maya All-Purpose Flour

2 tsps. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup butter

2 1/2 cups sugar

4 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla



For the choco icing:

1/2 cup cocoa

3/4 cup sugar

2 tbsps. Maya All-Purpose Flour

2 1/2 cups milk

Procedure:

1. In a bowl, add unsweetened cocoa to boiling water and mix with wire whisk until smooth. Set aside and cool completely.

2. Sift together all dry ingredients for the cake except sugar.

3. In the large bowl of a mixer using the paddle attachment, beat butter, sugar, eggs, and vanilla until light and fluffy.

4. At low speed, beat in flour mixture and liquid cocoa mixture alternately, ending with flour mixture.

5. Pour equally into three 9-inch round pans.

6. Bake in a preheated 350°F / 177°C oven for 25 to 30 minutes. When done, remove and let cool. Cut top of cakes to even level.

7. Prepare the icing. Mix all choco icing ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Pour hot icing immediately to cover one cake placed on wire rack over baking tray. Top with second piece of cake, then pour icing again. Top with third layer of cake, then pour icing to cover top and sides. Use spatula to even out top and sides.

