'No free pass to be rude': Alexa Ilacad hits back at 'off' body-shaming comment

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Alexa Ilacad clapped back at at individual who left a body-shaming comment on one of her Instagram posts.

Last June 23, Alexa posted a photo on her Instagram account wearing a customized casual pink outfit by Fatima Beltran.

In a now-deleted comment, one user said: "Ang ganda mo pero may something talaga sa katawan mo na mejo off."

Alexa replied to the comment, pointing out the user must not be aware that bodies come in different shapes, sizes, and proportions.

"I'd suggest you to hit the books before making comments that are very... 'off''," Alexa added.

The user didn't stop there as the commenter said, "2024 na pero mukhang ang gusto mo lang na comment ay yung hindi 'off' para sa'yo? Dapat hindi ka nag artista if you can't stomach the truth."

In response, Alexa called the reply a "dumb argument" and that her being a celebrity doesn't give anyone "a free pass to be rude."

Alexa posted a screenshot of the interaction on her Instagram story, censoring the user's name, to give her final thoughts on the matter.

"Last time I checked, ang trabaho ko bilang artista ay umarte, kumanta, sumayaw minsan, at magpasaya ng tao (which I love doing). But it isn't part of my job description to tolerate rude comments like this," she said. "Constructive criticism, I accept with an open heart, but this? Nah. Such a toxic mindset."

This is not the first time Alexa received a body-shaming comment, with her love team partner KD Estrada defending her from gasoline tank comparisons in 2022.

