Michael Cinco returns to Cannes Film Festival as celebs wear his designs

Michael Cinco with Pia Marie at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Designers are also getting their time at Cannes as Michael Cinco returned to the red carpet on the French Riviera.

Michael walked the 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet for the premiere of Scarlett Johansson's "Eleanor the Great," which is competing in the Un Certrain Regard.

He accompanied socialite-model Pia Marie who wore his custom couture tiffany blue gown.

Several celebrities have donned Michael's designs this year at Cannes, including Miss Universe Thailand veteran Veena Singh, Bollywood star Urvashi Rautela, entrepreneur Debanjali Kamstra, host-actress Hofit Golan, German model Luis Pawolka, and Mr. Supranational France Swann Lavigne.

Elsewhere in Cannes, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne wore a crystal-filled black dress by Val Taguba to the premiere of "The History of Sound," starring Paul Mescal and Josh O'Conner, one of the 22 films vying for the Palme d'Or.

Another Filipina beauty queen, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, has hit the Cannes Film Festival red carpet twice in this edition, as has drag queen Marina Summers.

