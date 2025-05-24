Chelsea Manalo wears yellow Michael Cinco to Cannes debut

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe - Asia 2024 Chelsea Manalo was a radiant sight to behold at her first-ever appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

Chelsea debuted on the Cannes red carpet wearing a sculpted couture yellow column dress by Michael Cinco for the premiere of "Jeunes Mères (Young Mothers)," one of the 22 films competing for the Palme d'Or.

Michael, who also walked the Cannes red carpet this year, described Chelsea's gown on Instagram as "an ethereal vision of elegance and power, fit for a queen."

The Filipino beauty queen herself shared on her Instagram account how her Cannes debut still felt like a dream.

"I've always trusted that everything happens for a reason, and this journey to France has proven just that," Chelsea said." From dreaming about being here to now walking the carpet and being part of Miss Universe, this is more than I ever imagined."

Chelsea expressed gratitude to the people who got her to attend the prestigious film festival and gave a special mention to her supporters.

"I walked this carpet carrying the love and support of everyone who has stood by me. This moment is for every Filipino who dared to dream, we made it!" Chelsea ended.

Filipinos who walked the Cannes red carpet this year liike Chelsea and Michael were Kylie Verzosa, Marina Summers, and Pia Marie. Marina and Pia walked this year's Cannes red carpet twice.

A month ago, Chelsea crowned Ahtisa Manalo as her Miss Universe Philippines successor to compete in the Miss Universe 2025 pageant taking place in Thailand later this year.

