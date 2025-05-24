Filipino designers join 9th Calgary Int'l Fashion and Arts Week in Manila

Maliyah is a Filipino-Canadian fashion designer whose designs will be featured at the 9th Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week in Marriott Manila on July 26 and 27, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — For its ninth year, the Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week (CIFAW) will be held in Manila. It will coincide with the fourth season of the “Marriott Moments A-Fair.”

This year’s edition will introduce the concept of a “Luxuriant Expo,” which denotes luxe plus bountiful, that promises a one-of-a-kind exposition. From weddings to events, to fashion and arts, everything that’s wonderful about life will converge at one massive venue — the Marriott Manila Hotel.

This year ushers a tripartite partnership with renowned brands in hospitality, weddings and special events, with the lifestyle program Marriot Bonvoy; Themes & Motifs, the leading bridal fair organizer in the Philippines since 2001, and the dynamic Spotlight Courronne Internationale (SCI) from Canada.

The milestone event, “Marriott Moments A-Fair Luxuriant Expo and the 9th Annual Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week (CIFAW),” is a gathering of the best weddings and events suppliers, and a showcase of the works of imported and exported world-class fashion designers and visual artists at the MGBX Exhibition Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom serving as their official home.

The 9th Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week will introduce a first – Philippine Fashion Weekend — and will be held at the Manila Marriott Hotel on July 26 and July 27. With the theme, “Home,” the ninth CIFAW aims to inspire every Filipino to take pride in their roots and in the place we call home — the Philippines.

“Manila, we are coming ‘home,’” declared CIFAW Chief Executive Officer / President Limuel Hayag Vilela and Chief Operating Officer (COO) / Chief Creative Director Alvin Masangkay Francia. “Masarap bumalik sa tahanan na humubog sa’yo bilang tao at ibahagi ang resulta ng iyong pakikipagsapalaran, paglalakbay at tagumpay! We’re coming home!”

Going ‘glocal”

A unique celebration of “glocal” fashion and arts, global and local creative talents will congregate at the “Luxuriant Expo,” with the Marriott Manila Hotel serving as a fantastic backdrop.

“Marriott International, a company that has the clear vision of bringing the world together by connecting people through the power of travel by providing a portfolio of the best global hospitality brands, by being in more places with 550 hotels in over 60 countries and territories, including the Philippines, around the globe, and by having in place a dependable lifestyle program, the Marriott Bonvoy,” Area General Manager for the Philippines Bruce Winton said.

Director of Sales and Marketing Lala Quilantang underscored the hotel’s MICE-readiness:

“The Marriott Grand Ballroom remains to be the largest pillarless ballroom in the Philippines, while the MGBX Exhibition Hall fulfills its the promise of providing the quadrants of one of the major segments of the tourism industry, the M-I-C-E (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) with our very own convention space. It is a 3800-square-meter exhibition space located at Level B1 of the Marriott Grand Ballroom. The X in MGBX connotes collaboration and partnership, and is a space which can unite individuals, groups and industries,” Quilantang said.

Featured designers

SCI PH was founded by Francia and Limuel Vilela, a producer/designer and former model.

“We truly believe that dreams are meant to come true. They aren’t just far-off ideas, they’re the seeds of what’s possible when we have vision, take action, and never give up. For us, dreaming big isn’t just about imagining, it’s about creating a life where those dreams become our reality,” Vilela said.

Today, the duo not only produce CIFAW but also Calgary Kids Fashion Week, Edmonton Kids Fashion Week, Winnipeg Kids Fashion Week. In 2023, their brand SCI PH (New York and Paris) participated in the “Fashion Forte” series of producer/designer Nardie Presa at the Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria.

John Ablaza

John Ablaza is a graduate of a horticulture degree at De La Salle Araneta University. He transitioned to interior decoration in 1982 when he landed a job in Taipei, Taiwan, as a florist and decorator for Asia-world Plaza Hotel, owned by Filipino Tycoon Tan Yu.

He returned to the Philippines in 2010 after a five-year residency in Canada and the United States. He authored "Ramp Diva: Filipina," a 300-page coffee table book chronicling the lives of top Filipina models over a period of five decades.

Odelon Simpao

Mentored by the internationally awarded designers Frederick Peralta and Jojie Lloren early in his career, Odelon Simpao has since carved a name for himself in the cutthroat world of local fashion, all the while winning championships as an accomplished crossfit athlete.

Kenny Ladaga

A thriving fashion designer who has gained significant recognition and success in the fashion industry, Kenny Ladaga is known for his innovative designs, unique style, and ability to set trends. He is skilled in both creativity and business, understanding market demands while pushing boundaries with bold and artistic concepts.

Aurea Vinluan

A dedicated woman in all aspects of life — business, love, family, and friendship, Aurea is determined to turn her dreams into reality through hard work and passion. In fashion, she strives to expand her knowledge by meeting new people, as she believes connections create opportunities. A fast learner with a growth mindset, she is committed to continuously developing her skills in the fashion industry every day.

Maliyah Abenir

Maliyah is a Filipino-Canadian fashion designer. She was born in the Philippines and migrated to Calgary, Alberta, with her family when she was 10 years old.

Her flagship brand, Averynthe, was first showcased at the Western Canada Fashion Week in 2013. It was featured in Italian and UK Vogue for the first time in 2016.

Following her passion for creating structural garments made from denim and conscientious awareness of fashion’s implications on the environment, she moves her brand forward: “Designed by Filipino, Made in Canada.”

Jaki Penalosa

She is the current president of the Designers Guild of Iloilo, a non-profit organization composed of fashion designers all over the city that aims to promote Iloilo as the center of Fashion and the Arts for Western Visayas.

The Iloilo-based designer of modern Filipiniana fashion and advocate of the use of Philippine indigenous fibers and fabrics continues to showcase her intricate Filipiniana designs all over the world. She is always exploring the possibility of holding fashion events that will promote Philippine craftsmanship and fashion artistry.

