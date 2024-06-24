'Pretty Little Liar': Internet users react to Shay Mitchell's statement about 'Spanish' mom

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino social media users called out Hollywood actress Shay Mitchell after saying that her mother is Spanish.

Shay's mother Precious Garcia is from Pampanga, making Shay a Filipino-Canadian.

The backlash came after the "You" actress said that her father is Irish and her mother is Spanish in her reality show, “Thirst.”

“You know what my background is? My dad’s Irish, my mom’s Spanish,” Shay said.

Here are some social media reactions:

Shay Mitchell claiming she's half "spanish" like Vanessa Hudgens used to.



Why do Filipino women married to white men love to identify as Spanish when they don't even look it? No tf you're not. You're INDIO af. Katutubo. Native. Own it. pic.twitter.com/PkxOczhNIr — Mimasaur (@AsiasTweetybird) June 19, 2024

This is so sad, Shay Mitchell ashamed of being Filipino . I feel bad for her mum pic.twitter.com/Pu4fyWJFs5 — brian (@iscreengrab) June 17, 2024

Having to disown Shay Mitchell because she claimed her colonizer identity over her Filipino identity hurts my soul…but alas, we must do what we must do ???????????? pic.twitter.com/YQC5Y74le4 — Tay Tawan’s phanrayaa (@RRivo) June 22, 2024

Well, well, well. Looks like Shay Mitchell is a Pretty Little Liar, after all. Her mom, Precious Garcia, is not Spanish. She is a Filipina from Pampanga. Her Wiki page says it all. The same Wiki bio also lists Lea Salonga as her cousin. And she has the audacity to say she's Half… pic.twitter.com/4dFhwy8nh4 — CallMeByMyRealName ???????????? (@yesitisprecious) June 22, 2024

shay mitchell claiming shes spanish and not pinoy....your mother legit is named PRECIOUS (most fillipina name ever), 100% fililipina blood...born and raised in Pampanga and your tita is Lea Salonga. TF you mean you ain't filippino. — Angel Joy ???????????????? (@AngelJoyAbejar) June 23, 2024

shay mitchell dismissing her filipina ancestry, just to name the spanish colonizers, is such a slap. esp when her beautiful features are from the filipino side. — allie. ????????????????? (@strattonsmonexo) June 23, 2024

