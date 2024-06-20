Ellen Adarna defends John Lloyd Cruz for not being in son Elias' moving-up ceremony photo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ellen Adarna answered a social media user who was looking for John Lloyd Cruz in their son Elias' recent moving-up ceremony.

Ellen recently posted a photo of her, Elias and husband Derek Ramsay during her son's milestone.

"The only decent moving up photo," Ellen captioned the post.

While other Instagram users congratulated Elias, another user looked for John Lloyd in the ceremony.

"JL should be present," an Instagram user commented.

Ellen replied to the user, calling her "manang."

"AND YOU SHOULD MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS. Just because he's not in the photo doesn't mean he was not there," Ellen replied.

"Wag masyadong close minded manang. Present father naman cya meaning present din cya sa lahat ng milestones ng anak nya," she added.

