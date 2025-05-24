Binibining Pilipinas 2025 glam photo exhibit unveiled

The seven-foot portraits of the 36 official delegates of Binibining Pilipinas 2025 were beautifully captured by lensmen Raymond Saldaña and Owen Reyes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. formally unveiled the 61st Binibining Pilipinas glam shot photo exhibit at the Quantum Skyview of Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City.

Quezon City's Stella Tanglao Zacarias, who replaced Shereena Mae Valerio of San Mateo, Rizal (due to existing contractual obligations), joins her Binibini sisters in this year's Top 36 official lineup.

From the Quantum Skyview, the exhibit will move to Gateway Mall 1 Activity Area from May 22 to 28, then to Ali Mall from May 29 to June 4, and will return to Gateway Mall from June 5 to June 11.

In a few weeks, outgoing queens Myrna Esguerra (International), Jasmin Bungay (Globe), Christal Jean dela Cruz (1st runner-up), and Trisha Martinez (2nd runner-up) will be crowning a new set of queens.

The grand coronation night of the 61st Binibining Pilipinas pageant will unfold on June 15 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Stay tuned!

