Pauleen Luna-Sotto slams Internet user questioning Tali’s teeth

Pauleen Luna-Sotto with daughters Tali (right) and Mochi at Melissa's recent Mini Melissa new collection launch

MANILA, Philippines — TV host Pauleen Luna-Sotto talked back to an Internet user nit-picking on the teeth of Tali, Pauleen’s firstborn with husband Vic Sotto.

In Instagram, Pauleen posted a family photo with the caption, “Holiday well spent.”

While many greeted and sent well-wishers for the family, one particular comment caught Pauleen’s attention.

“I’m just wondering, why doesn’t the little girl wear braces to correct the growth of her teeth?” the Internet user asked about Tali’s teeth.

Pauleen then replied: “Braces on milk teeth?”

Tali turned six only last November, although medical reports say permanent teeth would start to come out beginning six years old.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the recent launch party of footwear label Melissa, Pauleen said Tali has just started being able to adjust to having a baby sister, Mochi, who was born last January.

“Si Tali, medyo nag-adjust na s’ya. Because she’s used to being the only child. She’s the only child for six years. So major adjustment,” Pauleen shared.

She is thankful that her children are both relatively easy to take care of.

“They’re very good kids. They’re not fuzzy. Masarap matulog, tawa nang tawa,” she bared.