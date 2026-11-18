Money, psychology and Filipino heart: An encounter with NYT author Daniel Crosby

Last October, I had the wonderful experience of receiving a message from an American psychologist and New York Times bestselling author on behavioral finance. He said he was coming to Manila for a speaking engagement and wanted to connect with behavioral finance experts in the country. Thankfully, his online search led him straight to me—a humbling validation of our work over the years—and he generously sent over his books ahead of our meeting.

His name is Dr. Daniel Crosby, currently the Chief Behavioral Officer at Orion Advisor Solutions, where he leads behavioral finance initiatives and integrates psychological principles into wealth management.

His bestselling books include the following:

1. "Personal Benchmark" (co-written with Chuck Widger, 2014) – A foundational guide on integrating behavioral finance into portfolio design, helping investors measure success against their personal goals rather than arbitrary market indices.

2. "The Laws of Wealth" (2016) – Winner of the 2017 Axiom Business Book Award Gold Medal, this book lays out ten timeless rules for managing investor behavior, showing why controlling our emotions matters far more than predicting the market.

3. "The Behavioral Investor" (2018) – A deep dive into the neurological, physiological, and psychological factors that influence our financial decisions, offering practical ways to overcome our hardwired biases.

4. "The Soul of Wealth" (2024) – Winner of the 2025 Axiom Business Book Award, this heartfelt work explores the intersection of money and meaning, unpacking how we can use wealth to cultivate true happiness, purpose, and connection.

When I went through his books, I readily took the opportunity to invite him to guest on my podcast. I was so happy that he managed to make time to come to our house to record it and have lunch with us. Because I knew that sharing a meal often leads to even better conversations, I also asked my family members if they’d like to join me in hosting Dr. Crosby. Luckily, my husband Marvin and son Enrique were able to join us for lunch.

What’s really unique about Dr. Crosby is that he is also fluent in Tagalog because he lived here for two years. The Filipino heart profoundly impressed upon him and somehow helped change the trajectory of his career. Seeing a world-renowned behavioral finance expert effortlessly switch to Tagalog and genuinely appreciate Filipino culture made our conversation feel less like a formal interview and more like a warm and delightful conversation with an old friend sharing common interests.

During our FQwentuhan, we explored a truth I always emphasize in my own writing: building real wealth has less to do with numbers and market timing, and almost everything to do with understanding our own human psychology—managing our Makatwirang Mak and Emotional Emong sides.

Dr. Crosby shared fascinating insights into why humans are wired to always take action while the markets actually reward patience and inaction. We discussed the "Four Pillars of Behavioral Risk"—ego, conservatism, attention, and emotion—and how even simple physiological states like hunger, fatigue, or even the need to go to the toilet can significantly impact our financial judgment. We also tackled timely concerns close to home, including what Filipino investors can do amid a sluggish local stock market, how to navigate the trap of social comparison, and why "time affluence" and generosity are essential ingredients to a truly rich life. Of course, we capped it off with a fun FausTalk rapid-fire round covering everything from adobo versus sinigang to jeepneys, tricycles, and his favorite untranslatable Tagalog word.

Whether you are an experienced investor or someone simply trying to build a healthier, happier relationship with money, this conversation is packed with wisdom that feeds both the mind and the soul.

I invite you to join our podcast conversation on YouTube, Spotify, or any of your preferred platforms. Watch the full episode, "Does Money Have Soul? (A Conversation with New York Times Bestselling Author Dr. Daniel Crosby). "

ANNOUNCEMENT

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This article is also published on FQMom.com