BEFAST: How to recognize stroke

Those disabled by stroke will have a greater chance to recover mobility and restore physical and mental functions through medical treatment and therapy.

MANILA, Philippines – Stroke is a medical emergency that needs immediate attention because there is a window of only 4.5 hours within which medical intervention must be made. Otherwise, the chances of survival may become very slim, and if the person does survive, serious damage in brain function may become irreversible.

This is why it is important to recognize a stroke right away because, while there are instances when the stroke patient himself is able to drive himself to the hospital, if a major stroke hits him, he might not be able to help himself even if he realizes that something wrong is happening in his body.

Equip yourself with the knowledge on how to recognize a stroke and be wary of the people around you no matter where you go. Someone out there may be screaming silently for help, and you may be able to save a life.

Memorize the acronym B.E.F.A.S.T. It stands for Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech, and Time.

Balance. The person suffers from Balance loss. He suddenly experiences difficulty in walking or is unable to balance himself, so if he’s standing, help him sit down right away so he does not fall.

Eyes. His eyes reflect a serious problem. He may suddenly feel dizzy and unable to focus, suffer from blurred vision or double vision, or lose sight in one or both eyes (which may be temporary).

Face. His face droops. This is a sure sign of stroke, and the drooping may occur on one or both sides of the face. To check, ask him to smile, and you will immediately see if his face droops.

Arms. His arms feel weak. Ask him to raise his arms to see if he can raise them both well or one arm drops to the side.

Speech. His speech slurs. He has difficulty pronouncing words properly. He sounds disoriented, unable to consistently say his name, where he lives, what he does for a living when asked. At this point, let there be no further delays.

Time. It is time to call for help. Call an emergency number, call an ambulance, or, better yet, take him to the nearest hospital and head straight for the emergency room, where doctors trained in stroke response and management will be able to run essential tests, assess his condition, and give him the proper medical intervention his condition requires. All within the 4.5-hour timeframe.

Do not hesitate to help. You might be able to save a life, and that means more than anything else in the world. In stroke, time is of the essence, and, who knows, the life you save today may be your own or your loved ones’ someday.

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