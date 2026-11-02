Integrated health care important for heart, kidney, metabolic diseases

MANILA, Philippines – In the Philippines, millions live with overlapping heart, kidney, and metabolic conditions, oftentimes without knowing it until the diseases affecting these conditions have already advanced.

Collectively known as Cardio-Renal-Metabolic (CRM) diseases, these interconnected illnesses share common risk factors so they frequently occur together. These diseases put health and economic burden on patients, their respective families, and the entire healthcare system in the country.

The Philippine figures are alarming: about one in five Filipinos aged 15 years and older lives with at least one chronic condition, including hypertension, chronic kidney disease (CKD), diabetes, or cardiovascular disease.

The economic impact is equally significant, with CKD alone costing an estimated P593.7 billion in 2023. This is equivalent to 41% of the country's total healthcare expenditure. Since CKD often occurs alongside other CRM conditions, they cause a compounding strain on patients and the healthcare system, thus reinforcing the need for coordinated action to strengthen prevention, early detection, and long-term CRM care.

“The burden of CKD extends beyond direct healthcare costs. It affects patients’ ability to work, creates productivity losses, and impacts families and the healthcare system. Understanding these costs can help form interventions and policies that support earlier detection, prevent disease progression, and improve patient outcomes,” said Dr. Anthony Russell Villanueva, consultant nephrologist at the National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI) during the Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Policy Roundtable forum last July.

Access Health International (AHI) convened the said forum in partnership with the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GPCCI) and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) with support from Boehringer Ingelheim Philippines. It brought together leaders and representatives from the government, healthcare organizations, patient organizations, the academe, and the private sector, including the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), NKTI, the Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO), and the Ateneo Policy Center, among others, to identify policy opportunities for strengthening integrated CRM care in the Philippines.

“Because [cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic] conditions do not exist in isolation, protecting our citizens from them requires investing in early primary care. PhilHealth stands firm in its commitment to expanding financial risk protection, strengthening primary care financing, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of chronic disease management," said PhilHealth executive vice president and chief operating officer Eli Dino D. Santos.

The roundtable discussion identified key opportunities to strengthen integrated CRM care, with discussions centered on prevention, early detection, patient access, coordinated care, and evidence-informed policymaking.

Participants underscored the importance of helping people receive earlier diagnoses, more connected care, and better long-term health outcomes through collaboration across sectors. They also highlighted opportunities to further integrate CRM priorities into national health policies and programs, including strengthening health information systems, disease registries, and sustainable financing mechanisms.

To reinforce these priorities, the Department of Health (DOH) pointed out ongoing efforts to bridge gaps and expand access to CKD care, while PhilHealth reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening financial protection for sustainable chronic disease care.

One of the highlights of the forum was a presentation from Access Health International on CRM policy gaps and opportunities in the Philippines, alongside insights from the NKTI, PAPO and the Ateneo Policy Center on the economic burden of CKD and key policy recommendations. For its part, Boehringer Ingelheim shared regional health systems perspectives on integrated CRM care across the Asia Pacific.

“No single institution can advance integrated cardio-renal-metabolic care alone. The next step is to translate evidence into action by identifying shared priorities, defining responsibilities, and sustaining collaboration across sectors. Through this dialogue, we hope to build consensus on practical steps that can help advance integrated CRM care in the Philippines,” said Dr. Rohini Omkar Prasad, regional director and director for research and advisory, Access Health International.

As part of its long-standing commitment to improving outcomes for people living with interconnected heart, kidney, and metabolic conditions, Boehringer Ingelheim continues to support initiatives that strengthen prevention, enable earlier detection, and promote more coordinated care.

All participants of the forum saw the need to strengthen an integrated healthcare system for the proper treatment/management of cardio, renal and metabolic conditions and agreed to work together in synchronized efforts and through solid programs towards this direction.

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