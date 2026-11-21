Adolescence or mental health issue? Doctor lays out signs

MANILA, Philippines — It is not uncommon for parents to see their teenage children have a change in behavior — they went through adolescence too, after all — but hormones don't always explain what they’re going through.

It can be difficult for parents to differentiate whether their children are going through adolescence, which partially shapes an individual’s biological changes in the brain, or problems with their mental health.

Physician Elaine Angela O. Leynes, a Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Community Psychiatry and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder subspecialist from Makati Medical Center, explained how the brain develops in young adults.

“During the teen years, brain systems involved in emotion, reward, and impulse control continue to mature, while the prefrontal cortex – the area that supports planning, judgement, and self-regulation – develops gradually into young adulthood,” she said.

This development can make teenagers more emotionally reactive or impulsive, especially when they are experiencing stressful situations. Hormones in a person still developing their self-identity could also result in a turbulent young individual.

Young people dealing with mental health problems, meanwhile, may show harmful or disruptive behavior alongside mood changes.

Dr. Leynes points to several risk factors as influences for youth mental health struggles like bullying, whether it is in person or through the use of social media, or family stress as a result of separation, conflict, or financial problems.

Pressure from peers may result in risky decisions like substance use or unsafe sexual practices, while pressure to be good in academics could lead to exhaustion and lack of rest.

The doctor shared that parents may notice their children struggling at school or changes in their daily activities, opting to spend time with an unfamiliar group of people instead of known family and friends.

“While there may not be one single red flag that confirms a teen is experiencing a mental health problem, parents should take notice when concerning changes persist or interfere with daily life,” she said.

Dr. Leynes advised looking for risky behavior like vices (smoking, drinking, drug use), sexual activity without consideration for consequences, and possible signs of self-harm such as cuts and burns from nowhere.

According to her, unaddressed mental health issues could persist or get worse as time passes, therefore affecting a young person’s well-being as they transition into adulthood.

As such, she recommended paying better attention to youth mental health as untreated problems may lead to substance misuse, self-harm or suicidal thoughts, home or school issues, and poorer overall well-being, all of which affect their and their family’s quality of life.

The doctor also advised parents to listen to teens rather than give lectures: “Listen to what your teen has to say. Do not dismiss their feelings or force them to have a conversation with you. That can easily push them away.”

Some teens may not want to talk, so give them the space they need but continue checking up on them until they are ready to communicate.

“Reiterate your love and support for them. But make sure they also know that you will not condone certain behaviors, without making them feel embarrassed about what they’ve done or what they think,” Dr. Leynes said. “The goal is to find out the root of their troubles, so you can help them find a way forward.”

There is also the option that teens may prefer talking to someone else like a mental health specialist, guidance counselor, trusted religious leader, or another loved one.

The former in particular can be of great help when a person’s symptoms involve depression, self-harm, suicidal thoughts, substance misuse, or major changes in daily functioning.

“Teens do not want to feel judged or that their thoughts and feelings are overblown. Adults who listen with patience and compassion can be a big help to your teen,” explained the doctor.

What teens need from their parents is infinite patience and understanding, given that their hormones and brains are developing, as well as their exposure to social media.

“Keep in mind, they aren’t adults yet, so don’t expect them to have life all figured out just yet,” she ended. “As a parent, it’s your responsibility to guide them and help them become healthy, responsible adults.”