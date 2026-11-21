'Love you Pops': Bruno Mars mourns death of dad Peter Hernandez

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning Filipino-American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars is mourning the passing of his father and namesake Peter Hernandez. He was 74 years old.

The artist announced his dad's death in an Instagram carousel featuring photos of Hernandez across the years as well as a black-and-white images of them embracing.

In the post's caption, Bruno said that he got to hug his father one last time a week ago.

"If you've ever seen me talk about him I've always said that he's the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music," the singer said, crediting "the greatest dad in the world" for raising him and his siblings.

"I will miss him everyday until we meet again. I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me," the caption ended.

Bruno's Manila-born mother Bernadette, whose family hails from Cebu, passed away in 2013 from complications of a brain aneurysm. She and Hernandez divorced when Bruno was 12 years old.

The singer has long credited his father for influencing his approach to music. Both his parents were performers, with Hernandez being a percussionist.

Bruno is due to resume his "The Romantic" world tour promoting his latest album next month. The tour will take him back to the Philippines for three nights at the Philippine Arena — where he last performed in 2023 — in May 2027.

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