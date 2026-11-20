Angel Castro breaks down over estranged mother Raven Villanueva

MANILA, Philippines — VMX star Angel Castro broke down in tears as she opened up about her strained relationship with her estranged mother, former actress Raven Villanueva, admitting that she continues to harbor resentment over what she described as being abandoned.

In her guest appearance on “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda” on Wednesday, November 17, Angel revealed that her feelings toward her mother were more complicated than what she had previously shared in interviews.

Angel first recalled having resentment toward her father, Diego Castro, while growing up. However, she said she eventually understood his actions as she matured.

“Meron po, nung una sa dad ko. But then, when I grew up, I understand why certain things he’s disciplining me. I took it the wrong way before,” she said.

“Pero dati, parang ang sama ng loob ko sa kanya,” she added.

When asked about her mother, Angel said she was hesitant to discuss certain matters because she wanted to protect Raven's other family.

Her emotions surfaced when Boy asked about their current relationship.

“Ang tagal na pong wala [komunikasyon]. I tried na [magkaayos kami], pero wala po. I think she’s busy with the new kids,” Angel said.

Asked what she wanted to tell her mother, Angel admitted that her previous statements about understanding Raven did not reflect how she truly felt.

“She probably knows that I’m angry at her, but when people asked me, 'I understand,' but I really don’t,” she said.

“Lagi na lang I tell people that I understand her, that I have to grow up by myself. I can see ang ayos nila doon, bakit ako walang ganoon?” she added.

Angel was also asked if she still saw a possibility of reconciling with her mother. While she did not completely rule out maintaining a relationship, she said she no longer expected them to become close.

“Ang hirap po kasing magkamali ng sasabihin, but to be honest, huwag na lang po kasi ang sakit nung ginawa niya,” she said.

“Basta ano po, civil, okay na po. Kahit hindi na maging close,” she added.

Boy then asked Angel what her mother had done that caused her so much pain.

“Parang itinapon niya ako,” Angel replied.

“That’s why you’re angry?” Boy asked.

“Yes,” Angel answered.

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