Kiray Celis welcomes 1st child with husband Stephan Estopia

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-entrepreneur Johanna Celis-Estopia, better known as Kiray, has successfully given birth to her first child with husband Stephan Estopia.

Kiray announced the birth with a video posted across her social media channels showing her admitted to a Makati hospital.

The video showed Kiray getting wheeled into the birthing room and hospital staff preparing around her. Estopia stood in the room for company and held his wife's end.

It ended with a monochrome clip of the newborn, whose gender was not revaled, accompanied by text that read "Magpa-Pasko at Bagong Taon na kasama ang pinakamagandang regalo galing kay Lord."

"Pinakamagandang blessing na natanggap at dumating sa'min," Kiray echoed in the post's caption, tagging the hospital where the procedure took place.

Among those who left congratulatory messages in the comments section were Eugene Domingo and Japoy Lizardo.

Kiray rose to fame as a child star on ABS-CBN before moving to rival network GMA in 2018 after 19 years. That same year, she opened her restaurant Chicks and Fins.

She and Estopia got married last December after four years together and announced they were expecting four months later.

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