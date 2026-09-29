Order fiber WiFi like food delivery: GFiber Prepaid expands WiFi-on-demand via GrabMart to Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao

Globe AT HOME and Grab are expanding the country’s first order-and-install WiFi-on-demand model to more customers across Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao.

MANILA, Philippines — Getting fiber internet at home can now be as easy as ordering food delivery. Globe AT HOME and Grab are expanding the country’s first order-and-install WiFi-on-demand model to more customers across Metro Manila, Cebu and Davao.

Following its initial rollout in Pasig, GFiber Prepaid on GrabMart is now available in more cities, allowing households to order directly through the Grab app and get an installer visit in as fast as two hours, subject to serviceability.

Starting at P699, customers can enjoy seven days of unli internet with speeds of up to 300mbps, giving them a more accessible and convenient way to get connected at home. This makes GFiber Prepaid a practical option for work-from-home professionals, renters, gamers, streamers, and young households who need reliable internet without the long application process.

“GFiber Prepaid is bringing the country’s first ‘order-and-install’ WiFi-on-demand to even more Filipinos nationwide,” said Abby Cardino, vice president and head of Globe’s Broadband Brand Management.

“Customers can skip the lines and the traditional application process, order their WiFi seamlessly online and get an installer almost immediately. More than expanding our reach, this initiative reflects our commitment to continuously innovate and adapt around the evolving digital lifestyle of Filipinos," Cardino added.

For customers balancing remote work, online learning, gaming, streaming and everyday digital life, GFiber Prepaid on GrabMart offers a more immediate and accessible way to get connected. It is a fresh take on home internet that feels more on-demand, more flexible and more in step with how Filipinos live today.

For more information about Globe AT HOME GFiber Prepaid, visit www.gfiberprepaid.globe.com.ph/.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Globe. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.