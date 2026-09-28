Lido marks 90 years with grand opening of Antipolo restaurant

ido Cocina Tsina owners Annie Wong and Mark Wu with the team at the branch's grand opening

MANILA, Philippines — Lido Cocina Tsina marked another milestone in its 90th anniversary year with the grand opening of its Antipolo restaurant along Circumferential Road, Antipolo, Rizal.

The celebration brought together Lido Cocina Tsina owners Annie Wong and Mark Wu, Antipolo City Mayor Jun Ynares, Atty. Henry Rosantina, Councilor Atty. Jill Tapales, Councilor Jefferson Lao and Councilor Christian Alarcon for the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, formally marking the opening of Lido’s newest restaurant.

A traditional Lion Dance highlighted the festivities, while customers joining the celebration received exclusive Lido premium items commemorating the brand’s 90th year.

The Antipolo restaurant represents Lido’s continuing evolution nine decades after it first opened in Binondo in 1936. Modern and spacious, the restaurant carries forward Lido’s contemporary design direction while retaining the warmth and hospitality associated with the brand.

It also features a dedicated function room for birthdays, reunions and other special occasions, giving families and groups a place to create new memories together.

“Celebrating 90 years is both an opportunity to honor where Lido came from and to look forward to where we are going,” said Annie Wong, president of Lido Cocina Tsina.

“Opening in Antipolo allows us to welcome another community to the Lido family while continuing to evolve for a new generation of customers,” she added.

Lido is also offering Antipolo diners something unique to the new restaurant. In recognition of the city’s well-known cashew tradition, the branch introduced Sichuan Shrimp with Cashew Nuts for a limited time.

Guests can also enjoy Lido favorites that have endured across generations, led by its signature Pugon-Roasted Asado, alongside other familiar and newer dishes.

The Antipolo grand opening follows a series of activities marking Lido’s 90th anniversary. Earlier this year, the company hosted special gatherings with longtime customers from different branches, giving the Lido team an opportunity to personally thank those who have made the restaurant part of their family traditions, celebrations and milestones.

“As we celebrate this milestone, what remains most important to us is continuing the relationship Lido has built with families through the years,” Wong added. “We want Lido to remain a place where people come together—whether for an everyday meal or an important celebration.”

Ninety years after its beginnings on T. Alonzo Street in Binondo, Lido continues to honor its heritage while evolving for the future—welcoming new communities and a new generation to its table. Lido, always with you.

Dine in at any of their branches or order online at www.lidodelivery.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Lido Cocina Tsina is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.