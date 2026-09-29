Claims made easy: Singlife Philippines delivers the experience Filipinos deserve

MANILA, Philippines – Singlife Philippines announced the launch of its new digital claims experience on the Singlife PH app, reinforcing its commitment to putting customers first by transforming the insurance claims experience into a seamless, fully digital journey.

Filing an insurance claim has traditionally been a daunting process, often coming at the worst possible time—when families are already dealing with illness, hospitalization or loss.

Singlife Philippines designed this feature to change that experience completely, allowing policyholders to file and manage their claims entirely within the app without the heavy legwork, long queues, or confusion that has long defined the claims process.

"We asked ourselves: if we've made it easy for Filipinos to get insured, why should claiming be any different?" said Grace Gajasan-Catoto, Singlife's chief operating officer. "Accessibility has always been at the heart of what we do. With our new claims experience, we're closing that loop: a process that's clear, fast and reassuring, helping our customers stay on track toward financial independence even during life's most difficult moments."

Every step of the new claims experience is designed to guide users intuitively through the process. From the moment they begin, customers can see exactly which documents are required for their specific claim type, eliminating the frustrating back-and-forth that typically delays processing and adds unnecessary stress during already difficult times.

Unlike traditional claims processes that require the policyholder to file on behalf of everyone, Singlife now allows multiple claimants to file claims directly through the app. Claim categories are neatly organized: Test Allowance, Daily Hospital Cash, Medical Cost Reimbursement, Disability, Critical Condition and more.

At the heart of this launch is Singlife's firm belief that when it comes to claims, reliability and swiftness must always go hand in hand, especially during a Filipino family's time of need. Insurance is more than just a product; it's a promise that families count on when life takes an unexpected turn.

With this new feature, Singlife is making sure that promise is kept, delivering an experience that allows customers to feel confident and secure in the knowledge that they're in good hands.

"We want our customers to know they can rely on us during life's unexpected moments," added Grace. "By making the claims process simpler and more intuitive, we're delivering on our promise to put customers at the heart of everything we do."

The new claims experience is the latest step in Singlife Philippines' ongoing mission to make insurance more accessible, intuitive, and customer-centric. By leveraging technology to remove barriers and reimagine how insurance works, Singlife continues to redefine what Filipinos can expect from their insurance provider.

The new claims experience is now live on the Singlife PH app. Existing policyholders can access it by updating to the latest version, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.