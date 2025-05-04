fresh no ads
Recipe: Chocolate Overload Shake | Philstar.com
Food and Leisure

Recipe: Chocolate Overload Shake

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 4, 2025 | 2:25pm
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Love Chocolate? Well, this shake should be a treat for your palate, as it is overloaded with chocolate.

Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center make sure every chocolate lover’s dream comes true with this Chocolate Overload Shake and, what do you know, it’s fun and easy to make, too.

Ingredients:

6 scoops Magnolia Gold Label Ice Cream Chocolate

3 cups Magnolia Chocolait 

1/4 cup + 2 tbsps. (119 grams) chocolate syrup

3 tbsps. (38 grams) chocolate sprinkles

6 pcs. chocolate wafer sticks

6 rosettes whipped cream (optional) 

Procedure

1. Combine ice cream and chocolate drink in a blender. Blend until smooth.

2. Pour into tall glasses, and then drizzle with chocolate syrup.

3. Top with chocolate sprinkles and a wafer stick each. 

*Makes 6 servings.

Philstar
