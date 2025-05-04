Recipe: Chocolate Overload Shake

MANILA, Philippines — Love Chocolate? Well, this shake should be a treat for your palate, as it is overloaded with chocolate.

Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center make sure every chocolate lover’s dream comes true with this Chocolate Overload Shake and, what do you know, it’s fun and easy to make, too.

Chocolate Overload Shake

Ingredients:

6 scoops Magnolia Gold Label Ice Cream Chocolate

3 cups Magnolia Chocolait

1/4 cup + 2 tbsps. (119 grams) chocolate syrup

3 tbsps. (38 grams) chocolate sprinkles

6 pcs. chocolate wafer sticks

6 rosettes whipped cream (optional)

Procedure:

1. Combine ice cream and chocolate drink in a blender. Blend until smooth.

2. Pour into tall glasses, and then drizzle with chocolate syrup.

3. Top with chocolate sprinkles and a wafer stick each.

*Makes 6 servings.

