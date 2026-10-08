Food scene: Refreshed Yakitori menu, return of 'Amburger'

In the Philippines, Nanbantei opened its first branch on Polaris Street in Makati in 1998. It later transferred to Greenbelt 3 in 2002 to reach a wider market and now in BGC.

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese restaurant chain Nanbantei of Tokyo is refreshing its menu and dining experience while continuing to highlight the traditional art of Yakitori.

The name Nanbantei combines “Nanban,” which means “foreigner,” and “Tei,” referring to a rest house or teahouse. Together, the name evokes a place where guests can unwind over food and drinks after a long day.

Nanbantei of Tokyo has branches in Tokyo, Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Its flagship restaurant in Roppongi, Tokyo, has been serving customers for more than four decades.

The restaurant chain's longevity has been attributed to its commitment to traditional Yakitori preparation and cooking, as well as Japanese-inspired service and hospitality.

In the Philippines, Nanbantei opened its first branch on Polaris Street in Makati in 1998. It later transferred to Greenbelt 3 in 2002 to reach a wider market. It has also opened a branch in the bustling business district of Bonifacio Global City.

The restaurant underwent renovations in 2010 after Am-Phil Food Concepts, the group behind the introduction of Chili's in the Philippines, took over its management.

When it first opened in the country, Yakitori was still relatively unfamiliar to many Filipinos, with the dish largely known among Japanese expatriates, families and Filipinos who had traveled to Japan.

Over the years, Yakitori became more familiar among Filipino diners looking for different Japanese dishes.

The restaurant's concept also taps into Filipinos' long-standing fondness for grilled food while introducing traditional Japanese grilling techniques.

The restaurant has developed its own training system that combines Japanese dining traditions with Filipino sensibilities. It continues to focus on its traditional leanings while incorporating selected ingredients and Japanese hospitality into its dining experience.

For 2026, Nanbantei has refreshed its menu while retaining its signature Yakitori at the center of its offerings.

The updated menu expands the selection of premium grilled specialties, giving diners more options while maintaining the restaurant's Japanese identity.

The refresh is part of Nanbantei's effort to make its dining experience more accessible to a wider audience while remaining rooted in its longstanding Yakitori tradition.

Denny's Philippines turns 10

Known for being open 24/7, Denny’s is making its anniversary month exciting with a lineup of offers rolling out this October — from afternoon merienda favorites to late-night drinks and an anniversary deal for its fans.

Starting October 10, guests can mix and match one coffee and one snack for the Afternoon Delight Treat from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily for as low as P195. Options include coffee, cakes, champorado, spaghetti, and arroz caldo.

For the night owls, the 2+1 Free Drinks promo is ongoing from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., featuring selected signature coffee blends, cocktails, mocktails, fruit juices, refreshments, and beer.

Also starting October 10, guests can enjoy the All-Day Trio To-Go, with one starter, one entrée, and one drink starting at P495 via Bistro Delivers, Grab, and Foodpanda.

The restaurant pulls all the stop with its big anniversary treat: Denny’s P10 Slam on October 16. Guests who purchase any entrée can get a Junior Slam of their choice for only P10, excluding Lumberjack Jr. Up to two P10. Slams can be availed per transaction. The offer is available for dine-in at participating Denny’s stores nationwide brought by Aguila Gourmet Meats.

The popular restaurant will also introduce its new All-Day Trio starting at P375 for dine-in, featuring new starters, dishes, and drink options.

Mang Inasal's Ihaw Fest 2026

Get free pork BBQ and free palabok during Mang Inasal's month-long celebration "Ihaw Fest 2026," running until October 31.

For the first half of the month, from October 1 to 15, customers who purchase two Ihaw-Sarap Combo Deals of the same variant will receive two free Pork BBQ Ala Carte. From October 16 to 31, families can enjoy even bigger savings as they get two free Regular Palabok Solo with every purchase of any Family Fiesta Bundle variant.

Both Ihaw Fest promos are available through dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, as well as the Mang Inasal Delivery App and website.

Return of Amburger

The Michelin Guide-listed Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts is bringing back its gold-winning burger for one day only.

On October 9 — dubbed “Amburgers” (Almighty Burgers) day as part of the hotel’s 17th-anniversary celebration — the Marriott Café Bakery will serve the Multigrain Kaiser Burger by Chef Glen Endozo. The burger recently earned the highest gold distinction at the 2026 Philippine Culinary Cup. Priced at P350, each order comes with fries and a complimentary can of Coca-Cola.

Manila Marriott Hotel is extending its one-day burger offering to Greatroom Al Fresco, where smashburgers prepared live by award-winning Chef Glen will be available for P200, including a complimentary can of Coca-Cola.

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