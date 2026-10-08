Tecno unveils Camon Slim 5G in runway show celebrating Filipino women who make life lighter

More than a smartphone launch, Tecno transformed the debut of Camon Slim 5G into a living fashion editorial, bringing together technology, Filipino design and the real stories of women behind “Make It Lighter.

MANILA, Philippines — What if a smartphone launch looked less like a technology presentation and more like the cover of a fashion magazine brought to life?

Tecno introduced the new Camon Slim 5G in the Philippines through “Make it lighter: The Living Cover Runway,” a fashion-led launch experience that placed modern Filipino women—their style, ambitions, everyday roles and personal stories—at the center of the stage.

Rather than presenting Camon Slim 5G only through specifications and product demonstrations, Tecno turned the evening into a visual story around the idea of “Make It Lighter.”

Living covers: 15 women, 15 definitions of strength

The launch centerpiece, The Living Cover Runway, featured 15 women from different backgrounds, professions and stages of life—from celebrities and creators to entrepreneurs, working mothers and community builders.

Each woman walked with the Camon Slim 5G as her story was introduced on screen, showing what making life “lighter” means to her.

From solo working mom and advertising professional Ely Halig to community builder Twinkle Dimayuga, each woman offered a different perspective on strength, ambition and identity.

The lineup also included Aubrey Miles, Carlyn Ocampo, Fuschia Anne Ravena, Max Collins and Megan Young, who led the finale. Together, they turned the runway into a portrait of modern Filipina life.

The phone’s hero color, Burgundy Red, tied the 15 looks together. Inspired by modern Filipiniana, each outfit used different silhouettes, fabrics and details to reflect the woman wearing it.

At its center was the Camon Slim 5G, combining a 6.39mm body, 6,000mAh battery and advanced imaging features. The launch positioned the smartphone not just as technology, but as part of how people express, document and experience everyday life.

A fiirst glimpse at the stories beyond the runway

The evening also offered a glimpse into another chapter of Tecno’s work with Filipino women through its collaboration with artist and photographer Angélica Dass.

Portraiture was woven into the launch experience as part of a broader exploration of women beyond the labels commonly used to define them. In the event concept, photographed women form part of the emotional spine of the experience, connecting individual portraits with the stories presented throughout the launch.

The Philippine chapter will look more closely at working women, particularly working solo mothers and the people around them, through the lens of diskarte—the adaptability, wisdom and resourcefulness with which women find their own ways forward.

Rather than framing these women only through difficulty or sacrifice, the project asks a different question: Who are they beyond the labels placed on them?

More from the Angélica Dass collaboration will be revealed later in October.

Availability and pricing in the Philippines

The Camon Slim 5G is available in burgundy red, matisse black, and rebel pink during the pre-order period. It will also be available in 3D white next month.

The 256+8 is available all online and offline priced at P27,999; and the 128+8, priced at P24,999 is available via TikTok Shop only.

For more product and pre-order details, visit: https://bit.ly/4iKb0AM.