Pre-order and own the latest iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max for as low as P137 per day with Home Credit

Upgrade to the latest iPhone with flexible financing options and manageable monthly payments.

MANILA, Philippines — As Filipinos prepare for the arrival of the latest generation of iPhone, Home Credit Philippines (HCPH), the country’s leading consumer finance company, is giving customers more ways to plan their upgrade through flexible financing options for the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Starting October 2, customers may pre-order the latest iPhone models through Apple Authorized Resellers and partner stores nationwide using Home Credit financing options and experience eye-opening control and next-gen performance for as low as P137 per day, with as low as 0% interest and 0% down payment for up to 24 months, subject to applicable terms and customer eligibility.

With lower upfront costs and longer payment terms, Home Credit gives customers greater flexibility to fit a premium smartphone purchase into their budget, making it easier to manage monthly expenses while upgrading to the latest technology.

“A new iPhone launch is always one of the most anticipated moments for Filipino consumers. For many, however, upgrading also comes with the important consideration of how the purchase fits into their monthly budget,” said Puneet Suneja, Chief Sales Officer of Home Credit Philippines.

“At Home Credit, we make it easier with clear and flexible financing options, helping customers enjoy the latest technology while choosing a payment plan that fits their budget and lifestyle,” he added.

With flexible installment terms, customers can spread the cost of their iPhone upgrade over time while choosing a payment arrangement that better fits their budget and lifestyle.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting October 2, at 12:01A.M., with nationwide availability beginning October 16, at 12:01 A.M. Customers may visit Apple Authorized resellers and Home Credit partner stores nationwide and check out available offers, and financing options.

Visit www.homecredit.ph/disclosures to learn more. Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-242751 Series of 2026.

For the latest updates from Home Credit Philippines, visit its official website, corporate.homecredit.ph or follow its official Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts. Customers may likewise download the Home Credit App, available on Google Play, the App Store, and HUAWEI App Gallery to get pre-approved.

Home Credit Philippines is a financing company duly licensed and supervised by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Home Credit. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.