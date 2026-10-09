Childhood dreams come true at Pokemon Run 30 in the Philippines

Runners of all ages, shapes and genders became Pokemon Trainers for a day, with many dressing up as their favorite characters and bringing along their First Partner Pokemons.

MANILA, Philippines — Pokemon fever is alive and strong in the Philippines as 30,000 fans across different generations came out for Pokemon Run 30 last October 3 and 4 at the SM Mall of Asia.

The two-day event officially kicked off the Pokemon Run series in Asia—with Manila as its first stop and as part of Pokemon’s 30th anniversary celebrations across the globe.

On each day, over 15,000 runners of all ages, shapes and genders became Pokemon Trainers for a day, with many dressing up as their favorite characters and bringing along their First Partner Pokemons (in plushie forms of course).

It was no ordinary fun run but an interactive experience that allowed runners to relive their childhood and embark on a Pokemon adventure.

Families were also seen as fans who had been following Pokemon for three decades already brought their kids to pass on their love for Pokemon.

Upon registration, participants had to choose between starters Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle, and got corresponding colored race bibs.

Along the route, they also had to search for Pokemons and complete their Pokedex. Watch out for Gengar, Togepi, Garchomp, Mimikyu, Sylveon and more, plus the mythical Mew—all with collectible stickers.

There were also mini obstacles inspired by the Pokemon Gym, as well as Pokemon Center that offered hydration.

As the runners-slash-trainers accomplished their tasks and filled their Pokedex, they were able to evolve their starter Pokemons via a set of lenticular cards.

Other coveted prizes after finishing the race included the limited-edition Pokemon Run Promo Card and Medal featuring the adorable and beloved Pikachu.

More Pikachu encounters came during the two-day run. There was a giant inflatable Pikachu that could be seen from far away, as well as Pickachu parades that indulged fans with photo opportunities.

After the run, the race village was opened to the public so more Pokemon lovers got to see experience the partner booths such as Uniqlo and 7-Eleven that were giving away Pokemon freebies.

There was also the Pokemon Tunnel which showcased the 30-year history of the company, from the video and card games to the animation series.

Pokemon’s 30th anniversary celebrations continue in the Philippines with the Pokemon Center Pop-Up Store, which would run until January 27, 2027 at the SM Mall of Asia.

Also in January, The Pokemon Company will hold the PokeXciting!, a large-scale party-style celebration across five cities in Asia, including Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, Singapore and Bangkok.

It brings together entertainment, nostalgia and interactive experiences with special appearance of PokeXciting Pikachu. It will be open to the public so catch the Manila leg on January 23 and 24 also at the SM Mall of Asia.

For more information and updates, visit https://ph.portal-pokemon.com/30th/topics/pokexciting_news0/.

Editor’s Note: This article is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



