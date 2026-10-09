Get 50% off transit with Clipper Start!

As a discount program, it helps low-income Bay Area travelers save money each time they take transit.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Clipper START is a discount program that makes Bay Area public transit more affordable on all agencies!

Fifty percent off bus, BART, train and ferry fares are available to eligible Bay Area residents between ages 19 and 64 years old who meet certain household income levels. CalFresh and Medi-Cal participants qualify automatically.

Clipper START is free—there are no costs to apply or be a part of the program. As a discount program, it helps low-income Bay Area travelers save money each time they take transit.

After riders tap their Clipper START card, they instantly receive 50% off the single-ride adult fare.

To apply for this program, applicants just need to have their documents ready as proof of identity and income. CalFresh and Medi-Cal participants qualify automatically. Both digital and paper applications (included in the Clipper START brochure) are available.

Once approved for the START discount program, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), administrator of Clipper START, mails participants a personalized Clipper START card within 30 days.

Using the Clipper START card is easy.

First, riders must add value to their card online, in person or over the phone. Once value is added, the Clipper START card can be used for any transit ride in the Bay Area.

Riders must tap on all transit agencies, including AC Transit, BART and Muni. Riders also need to tap off for BART, Caltrain, Golden Gate Transit buses, San Francisco Bay Ferry, SMART and Sonoma County Transit.

For income levels, the online application and answers to frequently-asked questions, go to clipperstartcard.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Clipper START is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



