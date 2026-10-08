Snack attack: Chicken and fries treats

MANILA, Philippines — Chicken and fries are undoubtedly favorite snack treats for many people. Whether baked or deep-fried, chicken and fries almost always hit the spot for most snackers.

For those who are looking options to their favorite chicken and fries treats, here is a list of ongoing promotions to satisfy that craving.

Snap fries

Fries usually stay crispy for only a limited time. As they sit on the kitchen counter or on the dining table, they gradually deteriorate, as they soften and lose their crunch. Still, potato farmers and food manufacturers continue to try to find ways to address this problem, and they have made a breakthrough in recent years. They have come up with exciting new potato innovations that can be prepared without the use of bulky equipment such as deep fryers and air fryers, and are able to stay crispy for a long time — even at 30,000 feet up in the sky.

Three of these next-generation potato innovations debuted at this year's World Food Expo (WOFEX) held at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City. At WOFEX 2026, Lamb Weston showcased three of its latest potato innovations — Snap Fries, Frenzy Fries, and Original Mash Cup.

Engineered for space-constrained kitchens, which are a reality in airline galleys, cafés, hot counters, and small business setups, their Snap Fries do not need a deep fryer to cook them in. They come in pre-portioned monopacks, so all they need is to be simply heated and then served.

Their Frenzy Fries, meanwhile, are three-sided, skin-on hand-cut style, which allows them to hold their crunch longer. This geometric triangular shape increases surface area for crispiness and greater yield while maintaining a velvety interior, thus delivering both texture and visual appeal, especially when compared with conventional straight-cut fries. Each fry is coated with Lamb Weston’s invisible Stealth coating, in effect cooking it to golden perfection in a 175°C air fryer in only 3 minutes or in a 200°C oven in 15 to 20 minutes, and afterwards stretching its crispiness to 20 minutes.

The Original Mash which, unlike the other two, does not need to be crispy or golden. Delivering classic comfort with modern convenience, this smooth and creamy mashed potato is pre-portioned and simplified for today’s fast-paced kitchens and is shelf-stable at ambient temperature with a 12-month shelf life. Each pre-portioned cup ensures perfect consistency and is ready in just 10 seconds. Simply remove the seal, add 135 ml. hot water, and stir into a lovely mash.

7 vibes of Chicken goodness

What’s your vibe? Bold and fearless? Sweet with a little spice? Cool and effortlessly chill? Korean chicken brand has answers for different chicken preferences with the stamp of approval of rising P-pop girl group Xonara.

This collaboration brings together Bonchon’s signature Korean-inspired taste and Xonara's fresh P-pop energy, encouraging individuality through flavor and self-expression among the young Filipinos.

In their latest Bonchon EAT 7 video ad, the seven-member group shows off what makes each of them uniquely XONARA. From Eurekah’s bold creativity and Tin’s go-getter spirit, to Dominique’s fearless confidence, Ella’s elegant authenticity, Namie’s bubbly charm, Megumi’s unapologetic expressive flair, and Lei’s captivating energy, each member brings a different flavor to the group and now, to Bonchon.

The Korean fried chicken brand serves up seven distinct Korean-inspired chicken flavors, including the iconic sweet and savory Soy Garlic, rich and cheesy Snow Cheese, aromatic Crunchy Garlic, to the bold kick of Spicy, refreshing Honey Citrus, sweet and spicy Byn Bonchon Yangnyeom, and extra-crispy goodness of Golden Crunch, giving everyone the freedom to find a tasty vibe that perfectly fits their mood and cravings.

Snack and match new flavors

McDonald's Philippines introduces new creamy BBQ and honey butter flavors to its Snack & Match menu.

Starting October 1, fans and customers can enjoy new flavor experiences at just P59 solo or P79 as a combo with the launch of the Honey Butter McShaker Fries, Creamy BBQ Burger McDo, and Creamy BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The Honey Butter McShaker Fries is a variant on the beloved “shake-shake” snack, combining the sweetness of honey notes and rich buttery flavor with the crispy, deep-fried goodness of the World Famous Fries. The Creamy BBQ Burger McDo and the Creamy BBQ Crispy Chicken Sandwich both feature creamy garlicky sauce with the right amount of smoky flavor, an upgrade over the original variants.

McSavers Snack and Match is available via front counter, take-out, SOK, and drive-thru, McDelivery, and third-party aggregators.

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