Supporting Baguio’s next chapter: How Converge ICT powers data, mobility and resilience in urban governance

Building future-ready cities. Local government officials, civic leaders and enterprise stakeholders from Baguio and surrounding municipalities gather at the Baguio Country Club for Converge Global Business’ forum on data-driven governance, smart mobility and digital resilience.

MANILA, Philippines — Long celebrated as the country’s Summer Capital, Baguio City is entering a new chapter of urban growth—one where technology and resilient digital infrastructure can play a critical role in keeping the city connected, responsive and future-ready.

As the city continues to grow as a tourism, business and economic hub, it faces the complex realities that come with urban expansion, from traffic and congestion to environmental sustainability and the limits of its carrying capacity.

For Converge, supporting cities like Baguio means going beyond connectivity. It means providing the digital infrastructure and technology solutions that enable local governments and businesses to harness data, strengthen resilience and deliver more responsive services to their communities.

Technology, in this context, becomes a utility for public good—helping cities address today’s challenges while building capacity for tomorrow.

This vision was brought to life at the award-winning "Elevating Connections" event hosted by Converge Global Business at the Baguio Country Club.

The forum brought together public officials and enterprise leaders from Baguio and surrounding municipalities under the theme: “Building the Future-Ready City: Data-Driven Governance, Smart Mobility and Digital Resilience for Baguio.”

Driving regional growth. (From left) Gallopvision Services Inc. COO Engr. Marlon Molano, Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong, Converge Global Business AVP and Sector Head for North and Central Luzon Quennie Lopez, and Converge Global Business North Luzon Key Account Manager Louie Metra join together at the Baguio Country Club to reaffirm their shared commitment to smart mobility and digital resilience in Northern Luzon.

Purpose-driven governance

Keynote Speaker and Baguio City Mayor Benjamin "Benjie" Magalong outlined a pragmatic vision for the city’s digital transformation, pointing out that technology must serve clear civic outcomes.

"I would like to emphasize that technology is not only as good as the purpose for which we use it," Mayor Magalong shared. "Our goal is not to make Baguio the most technologically advanced city for the sake of being called a Smart City. Our goal is to make Baguio a city that is resilient, livable, creative and inclusive. All of our programs are geared towards achieving that vision."

A key component of this framework is Baguio’s Smart City Command Center. Powered by Converge digital infrastructure, the facility was built to integrate real-time information, digital systems and automated services.

This central hub enables municipal leaders to manage emergencies, monitor road networks, improve public service delivery and address civic challenges based on empirical evidence rather than assumptions.

Building digital resilience

Modern urban centers rely on a stable digital backbone consisting of reliable connectivity, secure networks and robust infrastructure. To help Baguio achieve its long-term development goals, Converge supports the city's digital ecosystem with high-capacity pure fiber infrastructure and comprehensive managed ICT capabilities.

This integrated digital network helps municipalities navigate common operational challenges in smart city development, including latency and bandwidth issues, security risks, disaster recovery and backup, high infrastructure costs and scalability.

By leveraging robust fiber networks and cloud-based systems, municipal and enterprise operations can process real-time data securely, maintain continuity during unexpected disruptions and scale infrastructure efficiently alongside urban growth.

A purpose-driven vision. Baguio City Mayor Benjamin "Benjie" Magalong delivers his keynote speech at the Converge Elevating Connections event at the Baguio Country Club, highlighting how data-driven governance and digital resilience are shaping the city’s future as a livable, inclusive and sustainable urban hub.

Supporting regional growth

Highlighting the role of public-private alignment in regional economic development, Quennie Lopez, AVP and sector head for North and Central Luzon at Converge, noted that transforming Northern Luzon’s urban hubs requires deep, ongoing cooperation.

"Building a resilient city cannot be done in isolation," Lopez noted. "Our role at Converge goes beyond supplying internet pipelines; we act as a foundational partner to local governments and regional businesses across Northern Luzon. By aligning our infrastructure with the specific growth plans of municipalities like Baguio, we help local leaders convert urban challenges into sustainable, data-driven solutions for their communities."

As Baguio City continues to advance its vision for data-driven governance and smart mobility, the synergy between visionary civic leadership and resilient digital infrastructure offers a realistic, adaptable roadmap for urban centers across the Philippines navigating the demands of modern growth.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Converge. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.