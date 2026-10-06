Fossil serves up sport and style at its fall 2026 Athletics Club

Friends of Fossil, media guests, and members of the Fossil team gather at the Fossil Fall 2026 Athletics Club at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex Tennis Hall.

MANILA, Philippines — Fossil brought its Fall 2026 collection to the court with the Fossil Athletics Club Event, held last September 15 at the Tennis Hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Inspired by classic court culture, the event brought together sport, style and community through a full day of tennis activities and a closer look at Fossil’s latest timepieces for the season.

The Manila gathering also welcomed members of Fossil Group’s APAC team, bringing a strong regional presence to the event.

Among those in attendance were Eliza Chong, senior director for Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and Distributor Markets; Grace Cheng, senior manager for APAC Distributor Markets; Yoyo Lau, marketing manager for Integrated Marketing, APAC; Fanny Choi, manager for APAC Distribution; Rex Wan, assistant visual merchandising manager, APAC; and Xinying Kong, marketing specialist for Singapore, Malaysia and Distributor Markets.

The day began with a tennis clinic in the morning, giving guests the opportunity to get on the court, sharpen their skills, and ease into the sporting spirit of the event.

In the afternoon, the experience continued with the main program followed by a series of friendly games led by PHILTA Coach Roland Kraut, where both friends of the brand and media guests had the chance to play and take part in the action.

Among the notable guests in attendance was Olivia “Bong” Coo, commissioner of the Philippine Sports Commission, who joined the day’s activities.

At the end of the matches, Gianluca Gardini and Genevive Luna emerged as winners in the Friends of the Brand category, while Jerome Sangalang and Jasmine Omay took the win in the Media category.

The tennis setting reflected the spirit of Fossil’s Athletics Club, bringing the brand’s vintage-inspired design language into a relaxed sporting environment.

Throughout the event, guests were also invited to explore the Fossil Brand Room, which showcased key pieces from the Fall 2026 collection.

Leading the season’s watch lineup was the new Everett 27mm, a smaller interpretation of Fossil’s Everett silhouette.

The new size reimagines the collection in a sleek, stackable proportion while retaining the sporty character of the line. The design features an integrated stainless-steel case and bracelet, baguette stone indexes, a sunray dial, and a quartz three-hand movement.

The Fall presentation also featured the Everett Chronograph, bringing a bolder expression of the Everett family to the lineup, alongside the Emerson, a 30mm three-hand design characterized by its stepped rounded-square case, sunray dial, and multi-link stainless-steel bracelet.

Together, the three styles carried the Athletics Club aesthetic beyond the game itself, showing how Fossil’s sporting influences translate into everyday dressing both on and off the court.

The Fossil Fall 2026 collection is now available at Fossil boutiques nationwide, including SM Mall of Asia, SM North EDSA, SM Clark, SM Southmall, SM Lanang, SM Baguio, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala Malls Abreeza, Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Magnolia and Evia Lifestyle Center.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Fossil is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.