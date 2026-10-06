Mynt offers real-time IPO allocation starting at 100 shares for GStocks PH users via GCash

Filipinos registered on GStocks PH, offered by AB Capital Securities Inc., can easily subscribe to the Mynt IPO from October 6 to 12 through the GCash app without needing a bank account or coordinating with a separate broker.

GStocks PH users get real-time allocation starting at just P660 for 100 shares, with the option to buy more while shares last.

MANILA, Philippines — Mynt Inc. (Mynt), the parent company of the group behind GCash, holds its initial public offering (IPO) from October 6 to 12, at an offer price of P6.60 per share.

The IPO shares will be available directly in the GCash app through GStocks PH, powered by AB Capital Securities Inc. The minimum order is 100 shares, or P660 at the offer price. There is no maximum order limit, subject to share availability.

As an exclusive benefit for GStocks PH users, orders placed on October 6 and 7 will have their first 100 shares allocated in real time, while shares last.

Shares ordered beyond the first 100 will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability. Order fulfillment begins October 8. Users can track the status of their orders (fulfilled, pending, or unfulfilled) on their GStocks PH dashboard.

Mynt has received its Permit to Sell for the IPO from the Securities and Exchange Commission, allowing the company to begin its offer period from October 6 to 12.

The IPO represents a total size of approximately P53.0 billion based on the sale of over 8 billion shares at the final offer price.

The offering has already secured strong demand from over 20 global and local institutions, including certain funds and other separately managed accounts managed by relevant investment management subsidiaries of BlackRock Inc., IFC, a member of the World Bank Group focused on the private sector, BPI Asset Management and Trust Corporation, and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company – Trust Banking Group, accounting for 70% of the allocation, with additional commitments to purchase remaining unsold shares after the offer period.

Assuming full exercise of the overallotment option of up to 1,204,111,400 secondary common shares, the Offer would raise up to approximately P60.9 billion, which would make it the largest IPO in Philippine history.

Amid this strong institutional demand, GStocks PH helps more Filipinos participate alongside major financial players by offering retail investors more accessible real-time allocation of 100 shares and the option to subscribe to more on GCash.

Simplifying the IPO process

Buying IPO shares through GCash is simple. Eligible users can open GStocks PH within GCash and transfer funds from their GCash wallet to their trading wallet. They can then tap the Mynt IPO banner anytime during the offer period, input their preferred number of shares, review the order, and hit “Buy” to confirm.

If the demand exceeds the initial shares available to the broker, AB Capital Securities Inc., it will be shown as oversubscribed in the GStocks PH IPO meter, but users can still place orders on the platform and wait until after the offer period to find out their allocation status.

Oversubscribed orders are not guaranteed, with any remaining funds returned to the user.

Mynt is set to be listed on the Main Board of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on October 20 under the stock symbol GCASH and become publicly available for trading.

Expanding stock market access

GStocks PH makes the stock market, including opportunities like IPOs, more accessible to Filipinos by eliminating traditional barriers.

“We built GStocks PH to completely eliminate the friction of traditional investing. By allowing users to set up and fund their wallets in a matter of minutes, and be able to participate responsibly in the capital markets, we are proving that investing and building a stronger financial future is no longer out of reach for Filipinos,” said Winsley Bangit, group head of New Businesses at Mynt.

To get started on GStocks PH, users must be at least 18 and fully verified on GCash. Simply open the app, select GStocks PH on the homepage or Invest tab, and tap AB Capital Securities Inc. No bank or separate brokerage account is required.

For more information, visit www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.