Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Singlife Philippines partner to expand access to high-value healthcare

(From left) Bernadette Marquez, Singlife head of Products and Propositions, Allen Reyes, Singlife CEO, Raul Pagdanganan, Cardinal Santos Medical Center president and CEO, Jake Christian Solomon, Cardinal Santos Medical Center AVP and head, Business Planning and Development Division

MANILA, Philippines — Singlife Philippines and Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), setting the stage for a partnership that goes far beyond traditional insurance.

Through this partnership, the two organizations are committing to an integrated health ecosystem built on the dual pillars of Prevention and Protection.

The collaboration bridges the gap between financial security and physical wellness. By combining Singlife’s digital-first protection with CSMC’s clinical excellence, the duo introduces a unique healthcare journey for Singlife policyholders, transforming a normally stressful hospital visit into a streamlined, priority experience.

Singlife Philippines has built its reputation on making insurance simple, accessible and meaningful for Filipinos. Through digital solutions, Singlife is committed to going beyond traditional coverage, creating real value for policyholders through seamless experiences and trusted partner networks.

"We are committed to turning insurance from a backup plan for tomorrow into guaranteed world-class care today," Allen Reyes, CEO of Singlife Philippines, said.

"This partnership is about making healthcare feel effortless for our policyholders. By removing long queues and unnecessary delays, we ensure that when a Filipino covered by Singlife walks into Cardinal Santos Medical Center, they get the priority access and quality care they deserve," Reyes added.

For over 50 years, Cardinal Santos Medical Center (CSMC) has been a cornerstone of trust and excellence in Philippine healthcare. While its legacy is anchored in world-class specialty treatments, CSMC has evolved into a premier wellness destination.

The hospital has consistently pushed the boundaries of medical technology, with recent innovations such as sophisticated robotic-assisted surgical systems, a dedicated facility for advanced medical research and more.

"Cardinal Santos has always stayed at the forefront of medical advancement to better serve our patients. Partnering with Singlife Philippines allows us to bridge the gap between our clinical innovations and the evolving financial needs of the modern Filipino. It is a partnership rooted in a shared goal: to ensure that quality healthcare is never a burden, but a reliable and accessible service for all," Raul Pagdanganan, president and CEO of Cardinal Santos Medical Center, expressed.

While full details are yet to be disclosed, the partnership is expected to explore how both organizations can work together across the entire patient journey, streamlining experiences that have traditionally been fragmented, long and frustrating.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Singlife. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.